Appeals court affirms 29-year prison term for 'incredibly violent' stabbing

An East Chicago man who nearly killed his wife by stabbing her more than 25 times is entitled to no reduction in his 29-year prison term, the Indiana Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday.

Rogerick Denham, 35, pleaded guilty last year to aggravated battery, a level 3 felony, along with a habitual offender enhancement, for the April 7, 2017 attack on his wife that required nearly 40 stitches and reconstructive surgery to remedy, according to court records.

In his appeal, Denham argued for a shorter sentence based on his participation in a life skills class in prison, his willingness to act as a state's witness against a fellow inmate, and his previously untreated mental illness, among other justifications.

The three appellate judges unanimously rejected Denham's claims after considering the full scope of his character.

Specifically, they noted Denham's attack on his wife was "incredibly violent," and accompanied by Denham telling his wife she was going to die and then mocking her for fearing for her life.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was covered in blood when police arrived and had to be resuscitated twice due to the severity of her injuries, according to court records.