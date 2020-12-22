 Skip to main content
Appeals court affirms 4-year sentence for Hammond day care worker who broke child's wrist
A Hammond day care worker who broke the wrist of a 5-year-old child in his care, and covered it up, is entitled to no reduction in his four-year sentence, the Indiana Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.

Mack Arthur Giles III, 24, pleaded guilty in July to neglect of a dependent, a Level 5 felony, and was ordered to serve three years in prison and one year in a post-prison work-release program.

According to court records, Giles was videotaped by a security camera at the A is for Apple Learning Center jerking the child to the ground and back on his feet multiple times and twisting the child's arm in an effort to discipline the energetic child for being distracting.

Giles' actions bruised the child's shoulder and broke his wrist, two injuries Giles failed to report to his supervisors for three hours and that Giles initially attributed to the child tripping with both arms out to brace his fall, records show.

In his appeal, Giles argued his sentence was inappropriate given his guilty plea, remorse, lack of criminal history, youth and general good character.

The appeals court, however, was unpersuaded.

The three appellate judges unanimously agreed the "shocking" nature of Giles' offense, including committing a crime while in a position of trust and injuring a child while the child's brother watched through a window, along with prolonging the child's pain by failing to report the child's injury for hours and lying about the cause, all justified the prison term set by Lake Superior Judge Samuel Cappas.

"Given these facts, Giles has not convinced us that the nature of the offense demands a lesser sentence," the appeals court said.

Giles still is entitled to ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reducing his sentence. Otherwise, his earliest possible release date, assuming good behavior, is April 5, 2022, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

Separately, Giles remains a defendant in a pending $5 million civil lawsuit filed last year by the injured boy and his mother against Giles, the day care center and its owner, Donna Randles.

