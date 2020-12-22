Appeals court affirms 4-year sentence for Hammond day care worker who broke child's wrist

A Hammond day care worker who broke the wrist of a 5-year-old child in his care, and covered it up, is entitled to no reduction in his four-year sentence, the Indiana Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.

Mack Arthur Giles III, 24, pleaded guilty in July to neglect of a dependent, a Level 5 felony, and was ordered to serve three years in prison and one year in a post-prison work-release program.

According to court records, Giles was videotaped by a security camera at the A is for Apple Learning Center jerking the child to the ground and back on his feet multiple times and twisting the child's arm in an effort to discipline the energetic child for being distracting.

Giles' actions bruised the child's shoulder and broke his wrist, two injuries Giles failed to report to his supervisors for three hours and that Giles initially attributed to the child tripping with both arms out to brace his fall, records show.

In his appeal, Giles argued his sentence was inappropriate given his guilty plea, remorse, lack of criminal history, youth and general good character.

The appeals court, however, was unpersuaded.

