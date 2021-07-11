Appeals court affirms 60-year prison sentence for Hammond gang rape perpetrator

The three-judge appeals court was unpersuaded.

It noted Asbury forced the woman to perform oral sex on him and he raped her vaginally all while the woman was sobbing, crying, whimpering, and begging not to be harmed — in "complete disregard for her humanity and dignity."

The appeals court also said it was disinclined to give too much weight to Asbury's guilty plea because the rape was recorded by a security camera, the odds of Asbury prevailing in a trial were extremely remote, and the only reasonable thing for Asbury to do was plead guilty to minimize his punishment.

In addition, the appellate judges said while Asbury was incarcerated at the Lake County Jail he had five rule violations, five room violations, one inmate fight, one lock down violation and one smoke violation. He also allegedly schemed with Costello to smuggle contraband into the jail.

"After due consideration, and in light of the heinous nature of the offenses, we conclude that Asbury has not sustained his burden of establishing that his sentence for rape as a level 1 felony and burglary as a level 2 felony is inappropriate in light of the nature of the offenses and his character," the appeals court said.

Asbury still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reducing his prison term.