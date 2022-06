Appeals court affirms attempted murder conviction for shooting pregnant woman in back of head

A Gary man convicted last year of attempted murder for shooting a pregnant woman in the back of the head received a fair trial, according to the Indiana Court of Appeals.

In a 3-0 decision, the appeals court said there’s no basis to overturn the conviction of Donjulian Hobson, 25, in connection with the July 14, 2018, shooting in an alley in Gary’s Emerson neighborhood.

According to court records, Hobson shot and killed Antonio “Pookie” Adams, 23, of Gary, and shot and wounded Adams’ then-23-year-old girlfriend, whom The Times is choosing not to name.

A Lake County jury acquitted Hobson of murder in connection with Adams’ death after Hobson successfully argued at trial he acted in self-defense.

But Hobson was found guilty of the attempted murder of the pregnant woman and sentenced to 38 years in prison.

Hobson argued in his appeal that Lake Superior Judge Samuel Cappas erred by not allowing the jury to consider a lesser charge of battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to court records, Hobson claimed the woman didn’t even realize she was shot. There also was evidence Hobson pistol-whipped her, which he said is more line with a charge of battery resulting in serious bodily injury than attempted murder.

The appeals court said it agreed with Cappas that Hobson’s intent to kill can be inferred by the manner in which he used a deadly weapon.

“He stood above her and shot her in the head. (The woman) did not need to know that she was shot in order to establish Hobson’s specific intent to kill her,” the court said.

Moreover, the appeals court noted the charging instrument referred to the shooting, not a pistol-whipping — “So, though the battery factually is a lesser-included offense here, the court did not abuse its discretion by rejecting the instruction.”

“After all, a trial court may refuse an instruction which has the tendency to mislead or confuse the jury. The proffered instruction (battery resulting in serious bodily injury) might have confused the jury in this circumstance,” the appeals court said.

“In sum, we find no error here, and conclude that the court did not abuse its discretion in denying Hobson’s request.”

Hobson still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reviewing his case and overturning his conviction.

Otherwise, his earliest possible release date from prison, assuming good behavior, is May 7, 2047, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

