CROWN POINT — The Indiana Court of Appeals recently upheld a Lake Juvenile Court judge's decision to suppress some statements to police by a teenager accused of killing a woman.
The court also ruled the teen can be tried as an adult.
Omarion E. Wilbourn, 17, is charged in Lake Criminal Court with the murder of Lucia Gonzales, a 25-year-old woman found bludgeoned and stabbed to death Aug. 21, 2017, in her residence in the 7500 block of Alexander Avenue.
He's also charged with the July 16, 2017, rape of a 14-year-old girl in the 6700 block of Grand Avenue and the rape of a 25-year-old woman Aug. 8, 2017, in the 7500 block of Arkansas Avenue.
Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz said Friday the state may ask the Indiana Supreme Court to review the lower court's decision on Wilbourn's motion to suppress.
Jatkiewicz and Jamise Perkins, Wilbourn's attorney in adult court, asked for a continuance as lawyers continue to sort out the issues on appeal.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell set a status hearing for Oct. 18.
Waiver to adult court affirmed
After the two rapes and homicide left Hammond residents on edge, police on Aug. 28, 2017, announced they had arrested a 15-year-old boy and that DNA evidence tied him to all three cases.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Thomas Stefaniak granted a prosecutor's request to waive Wilbourn to adult court in August 2018, after finding probable cause that Wilbourn had committed murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and theft.
Stefaniak also granted part of Wilbourn's request to suppress some of his statements to Hammond detectives during an interview Aug. 22, 2017.
The Court of Appeals on July 31 upheld Stefaniak's decision, finding Wilbourn reasonably believed he was in custody at the time of the interview, and police failed to advise him of his rights under the U.S. Supreme Court's Miranda ruling and Indiana's juvenile waiver statute.
Wilbourn's mother brought him to the police station because he claimed he'd been stabbed at a city park. During the interview, the mother indicated her son might have information to Gonzales' homicide.
A detective asked her to speak alone, and she agreed. When Wilbourn was brought back into the room, police failed to advise him of his rights, court records say. Stefaniak suppressed Wilbourn's statements during the second part of the interview.
Wilbourn's juvenile defense attorney, Michael A. Campbell, appealed Stefaniak's decision to waive Wilbourn to adult court. He argued Stefaniak was wrong in finding probable cause for the charges, in part because the judge cited evidence not previously submitted into evidence in his factual findings.
The Appeals Court upheld Stefaniak's decision, finding that an erroneous factual finding by the judge was not enough to overturn the ruling.
"The remainder of the juvenile court's findings are supported by sufficient evidence, and these findings support the court's conclusion that there was probable cause to believe that O.E.W. committed the acts alleged," the Appeals Court said.
In legal filings, Campbell wrote the facts showed Wilbourn was already at his home when Gonzales' daughter heard her mother arguing with a boyfriend and saw someone leave in a green vehicle. Gonzales' boyfriend, with whom she had a history of domestic violence, drove a green vehicle. Wilbourn, who was 15 years old at the time, didn't drive.
The boyfriend was in a car crash in Illinois early the next morning, and his whereabouts were not accounted for during several hours that night and into the morning, Campbell wrote.
"While we're glad the Court of Appeals ruled in our favor and found a violation of Omarion's Miranda rights, we're disappointed in its decision to uphold the Juvenile Court's finding of probable cause for the charges of felony murder and robbery," Campbell said.
Allegations against teen detailed
The Appeals Court offered a different view of the facts in its decision, which was issued under the initials "O.E.W."
According to the decision, Gonzales lived about a block away from Wilbourn, who had previously purchased marijuana from her and her boyfriend.
Wilbourn told his girlfriend Aug. 21, 2017, that he planned to buy marijuana from the boyfriend about 9 p.m. that night.
Wilbourn left his home without permission about 8:45 p.m., and a woman who lived with him sent her son and Wilbourn's girlfriend out to look for him.
The girlfriend saw Wilbourn running from an area near Gonzales' home. She told police Wilborn then rode a bicycle away, but did not stop when she called to him.
Gonzales' cellphone last logged into her home Wi-Fi about 9 p.m. Her body was found about 6 a.m., after her children sought help at a neighbor's house.
She had been stabbed and bludgeoned to death, her pants had been pulled down and her cellphone was missing, court records state.
Wilbourn took a shower immediately after returning home shortly after 9 p.m., court records allege. The woman with whom he lived noticed he had suffered puncture wounds to his arms, legs, back and torso and took him to a local hospital about 10 p.m.
Wilbourn claimed he'd been stabbed during a fight at a Hammond park. Police interviewed several boys he claimed were also at the park, and all denied any involvement. One boy provided police with a time sheet showing he was at work at the time.
The woman caring for Wilbourn said she noticed a black Samsung phone in his bedroom the following morning. Police later found the phone — believed to by Gonzales' — after obtaining a search warrant for the home where Wilbourn was staying.
Police obtained the warrant because they had traced Gonzales' phone to the home. Officers found Wilbourn in bed, with the phone under his pillow, records say.
DNA from Wilbourn or one of his paternal relatives was found on the shirt Gonzales was wearing at the time of her death, documents say.
In legal filings, Campbell wrote Wilbourn had visited Gonzales' home in the past, and it was unknown when the last time her shirt had been washed.
Gonzales' DNA also was found in Wilbourn's underwear: the only clothing he was wearing the night of Aug. 21, 2017, that was not laundered, records allege.
However, a lab technician who conducted the DNA testing "acknowledged that it was possible that the decedent's DNA found its way onto O.E.W.'s underwear by secondary transfer," Campbell wrote.
Police found a crow bar and kitchen knife in the area where Wilbourn's girlfriend claimed she saw him running. Gonzales' boyfriend told police the items likely were taken from her property.
"The knife and crowbar had been left exposed to the elements, including a heavy rainstorm the night of the murder," the Appeals Court wrote. "Thus, the police were unable to obtain any blood samples or usable DNA from these items."
Campbell wrote that despite investigators' conclusions that Gonzales likely was stabbed at arm's length and her attacker likely was on top of her, none of her blood was found on clothing worn by Wilbourn.