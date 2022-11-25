Appeals court affirms murder convictions in shooting of two Calumet Township teens

The Indiana Court of Appeals has affirmed the murder convictions of a Gary man who perpetuated the execution-style killing of two teenagers over a missing handgun.

Alvino S. "Vino" Amaya, 38, was convicted in March of two counts of murder, plus a firearm enhancement, and sentenced to 130 years in prison for shooting to death 18-year-old Elijah Robinson and his friend Maxwell Kroll, 17, on Oct. 15, 2020, in the boys' home in the 3900 block of West 51st Avenue in Calumet Township, according to court records.

In his appeal, Amaya challenged the decision of Lake Superior Judge Salvador Vasquez to admit at trial voice identification testimony provided by Destiny Solich, who that night left open a FaceTime call with Robinson, her boyfriend, even after he fell asleep — as was their custom.

According to court records, Solich later heard yelling coming from her phone but couldn't see anything. She testified the voice said: "Where the (expletive) is the gun? Give me the gun. Where's the Glock 19? Momma D said she left it in the car."

Solich said she knew Amaya from, among other interactions, a Sept. 28, 2020, birthday party for Robinson she and other teenagers attended at the home of Amaya and Dawn "Momma D" Carden, records show.

During the party, guests were drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana, taking Ecstasy and posing for photos while holding guns. Carden said one Glock 19 was missing after the party, according to court records.

At trial, records show Solich testified she was "100% positive" it was Amaya's voice coming from her phone just before the shooting began, based on her prior in-person conversations with him.

Amaya claimed in his appeal Solich actually would have had little opportunity to become familiar with his voice and her voice identification testimony instead was based on the rumored animosity between Amaya and the teenagers.

In its 3-0 decision, the appeals court said considerations about the length of conversations or depth of interaction between Amaya and Solich goes to the weight of her evidence, rather than its admissibility, and Vasquez did not abuse his discretion by admitting Solich's voice identification.

Amaya still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reviewing his case. Otherwise, his earliest possible release date from prison, assuming good behavior, is Nov. 21, 2118, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

Records show Carden was sentenced in June to 11 years in prison for providing teenagers access to guns and for hiding the gun Amaya used to kill Robinson and Kroll.