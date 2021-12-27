Appeals court again rules Gary restaurant building taken improperly by housing authority

The Indiana Court of Appeals changed its reasoning Monday, but ultimately reached the same conclusion: The Gary Housing Authority failed to follow proper procedures when it acquired through condemnation a since-demolished restaurant building at 624 Broadway.
In a 3-0 ruling, the state appellate panel once again vacated the Gary Housing Authority's administrative taking of the property and ordered the Lake Superior Court to conduct further proceedings consistent with its decision.
Records show the appeals court initially ruled against the housing authority and in favor of the building's owners on Nov. 10.
In an unusual move, that decision was vacated Dec. 2 by Court of Appeals Chief Judge Cale Bradford after a Nov. 29 article in The Times suggested the appeals court may have mistakenly applied the 2021 version of the eminent domain statute, instead of the statute in effect when the case commenced in 2019.
The revised decision, also written by Appeals Judge Paul Mathias, makes no mention of the earlier ruling and does not specify why it was withdrawn.
But instead of relying on statutory notice requirements to justify its decision, the appeals court now says the Gary Housing Authority violated the constitutional rights of the 624 Broadway owners.
Specifically, despite complying with the notice by publication provisions of Indiana law in effect at the time, the appeals court said the Gary Housing Authority had a further obligation under the U.S. Constitution to make an extra effort to directly contact John Allen, the registered agent for the building owners, prior to taking the property.
While the appeals court noted Allen managed to learn about the two condemnation hearings and attend them anyway, the court said it cannot say with confidence the Gary Housing Authority only would have paid $75,000 for the building had the proper procedure been followed, since Allen did not have an opportunity to present an appraiser's valuation of $325,000 for the property.
"Under the circumstances, the Gary Housing Authority’s use of notice by publication was not reasonably calculated to reach Allen. Rather, the Gary Housing Authority’s use of notice by publication was a mere gesture, which is not due process," Mathias said.
The housing authority is likely to ask the Indiana Supreme Court to review the new appellate ruling and consider overturning it.
Though if the Supreme Court denies transfer, it likely will be up to the trial court to determine an appropriate remedy for the unlawful taking.
Records show Allen was in the midst of renovating the building into the Nations Restaurant and Bar when the property was acquired by the Gary Housing Authority.
The housing authority last year tore down the building, as well as the other structures in the 600 block of Broadway, as a prelude to constructing a new, mixed-use housing development.