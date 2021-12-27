Appeals court again rules Gary restaurant building taken improperly by housing authority

Specifically, despite complying with the notice by publication provisions of Indiana law in effect at the time, the appeals court said the Gary Housing Authority had a further obligation under the U.S. Constitution to make an extra effort to directly contact John Allen, the registered agent for the building owners, prior to taking the property.

While the appeals court noted Allen managed to learn about the two condemnation hearings and attend them anyway, the court said it cannot say with confidence the Gary Housing Authority only would have paid $75,000 for the building had the proper procedure been followed, since Allen did not have an opportunity to present an appraiser's valuation of $325,000 for the property.

"Under the circumstances, the Gary Housing Authority’s use of notice by publication was not reasonably calculated to reach Allen. Rather, the Gary Housing Authority’s use of notice by publication was a mere gesture, which is not due process," Mathias said.

The housing authority is likely to ask the Indiana Supreme Court to review the new appellate ruling and consider overturning it.

Though if the Supreme Court denies transfer, it likely will be up to the trial court to determine an appropriate remedy for the unlawful taking.