Appeals court agrees to review defamation suit between NWI county officials

LAPORTE — LaPorte County Auditor Timothy Stabosz has been granted an opportunity to potentially derail a defamation lawsuit filed against him last year by LaPorte County Commissioners attorney Shaw Friedman.

The Court of Appeals of Indiana has agreed to review a lower court's decision not to dismiss Friedman's lawsuit, Stabosz said.

"The Appeals Court will now hear the case, from a completely fresh perspective, reconsidering the key aspects that, I believe, mark this as a conventional SLAPP (strategic lawsuits against public participation) suit, and therefore, eminently worthy of summary dismissal," the county auditor said.

"Friedman, from the get go, sought to intimidate all truth tellers by making an example of me, regarding his establishing a corrupt fiefdom in LaPorte County government, entrenching himself as the illegitimate 'power behind the throne,' peddling his influence for his own personal, financial, and political gain, recruiting county commission candidates to be his henchmen and puppets, and engaging in systematic wrongdoing involving coercion, intimidation, and abuse of power," Stabosz said in a prepared statement.

Friedman said Tuesday morning he was consulting with his legal team before releasing a response.

Special Judge Stephen Bowers declined late last year to dismiss the lawsuit and went on to grant a motion by Friedman to file a second amended complaint, claiming Stabosz has made additional defamatory statements and thus Friedman is entitled to recover damages from those statements as well.

The lawsuit centers around claims made by Stabosz that Friedman is a "walking, talking conflict of interest" who "corruptly" influenced other county officials. Friedman is suing Stabosz, claiming the accusations are false attempts to disparage his reputation.

Bowers ruled in part that while Stabosz claims he believed the original statements he made against Friedman, he never reported any of the claims of criminal and unethical behavior to an appropriate authority.

"Stabosz's failure to take action to curtail Friedman's alleged misconduct creates an inference ... that Stabosz did not subjectively believe his accusations against Friedman," the judge said.

Stabosz also failed to submit sufficient evidence to show his claims "had a reasonable basis in law and fact," the ruling states.

Friedman said in his defamation suit that Stabosz did not even wait to take office before beginning a "crusade" against Friedman's continued service to the county.

During his first month in office in January 2021, Stabosz, a Republican, "maliciously made and published a number of false statements defaming" Friedman, a Democrat, implying Friedman had engaged in "criminal acts and professional misconduct," according to the suit.

Friedman's lawsuit seeks to have Stabosz retract his statements and apologize. It further seeks an unspecified amount of money to be based on the evidence.

"I believe all of these things, and I believe I have the evidence to prove all of these things," Stabosz said in his statement.

"Public figures such as Mr. Friedman, or myself for that matter, need to have thick skins," Stabosz said. "They are subject to the judgments and evaluations of members of the public, regarding their motivations, sources and nature of their actions, and to being held accountable for their behavior. This is America, and the right of free speech is sacrosanct."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.