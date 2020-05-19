You are the owner of this article.
Appeals court OKs 32-year sentence for holdup man in Region armed robberies
Appeals court OKs 32-year sentence for holdup man in Region armed robberies

Donnelle Douglas

The Indiana Court of Appeals agrees 32 years is an appropriate prison term for a Chicago man who committed back-to-back armed robberies of a Griffith 7-Eleven convenience store and a Hammond White Castle restaurant.

Donnelle Douglas, 28, last year was convicted of two counts of level 3 felony armed robbery and ordered to serve consecutive 16-year sentences for holding up the two businesses on June 17, 2017.

According to court records, Douglas was accompanied by two accomplices when he pointed a gun at the 7-Eleven cashier around 5 a.m and demanded she hand over the store's money and three cartons of Newport cigarettes.

The group then ordered food at White Castle. When the employee working the cash register went to make change, Douglas pointed his gun at her and demanded the money in the register, records show.

A nearby Hammond police officer was alerted to the robbery, spotted Douglas in the alley between the White Castle and a Dunkin' Donuts and arrested him, according to court records.

Police said they found "a large wad of cash" in Douglas' pocket, $308 cash in his shoe, a .40 caliber handgun in his jacket, and three cartons of Newport cigarettes in his car.

The cashiers at both retailers also identified Douglas as the man who robbed them, records show.

Douglas was convicted following a jury trial. Lake Superior Judge Samuel Cappas issued the maximum sentence after learning Douglas also was suspected of robbing the Hammond Dunkin' Donuts and 16 other businesses in Illinois.

"The court finds that as far as armed robberies are concerned, this is the worst of the worst," Cappas said.

In his appeal, Douglas argued his sentence should be reduced to 10 years in prison due to his significant mental illness and his long-term addiction to drugs and alcohol.

The appellate court acknowledged Douglas has been treated in a mental institution nine times and attempted suicide three times, most recently while being held prior to trial in the Lake County Jail.

However, the court ruled 3-0 the violent nature of Douglas' offenses, the terror he inflicted on the cashiers, his repeated armed robberies on both sides of the state line, and two prior felony convictions justified Douglas' lengthy prison term.

"We conclude that Douglas' 32-year sentence is not inappropriate in light of his character and the nature of his offenses, and we affirm the trial court's sentence," the appellate court said.

Douglas still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to review the appellate ruling.

