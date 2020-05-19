Appeals court OKs 32-year sentence for holdup man in Region armed robberies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Indiana Court of Appeals agrees 32 years is an appropriate prison term for a Chicago man who committed back-to-back armed robberies of a Griffith 7-Eleven convenience store and a Hammond White Castle restaurant.

Donnelle Douglas, 28, last year was convicted of two counts of level 3 felony armed robbery and ordered to serve consecutive 16-year sentences for holding up the two businesses on June 17, 2017.

According to court records, Douglas was accompanied by two accomplices when he pointed a gun at the 7-Eleven cashier around 5 a.m and demanded she hand over the store's money and three cartons of Newport cigarettes.

The group then ordered food at White Castle. When the employee working the cash register went to make change, Douglas pointed his gun at her and demanded the money in the register, records show.

A nearby Hammond police officer was alerted to the robbery, spotted Douglas in the alley between the White Castle and a Dunkin' Donuts and arrested him, according to court records.

Police said they found "a large wad of cash" in Douglas' pocket, $308 cash in his shoe, a .40 caliber handgun in his jacket, and three cartons of Newport cigarettes in his car.