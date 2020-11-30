Appeals court OKs 65-year prison term for Gary gas station slaying

A Gary man convicted last year of murder and attempted robbery after shooting a patron at a Glen Park gas station Oct. 18, 2016, properly was sentenced to 65 years in prison, the Indiana Court of Appeals ruled Monday.
According to court records, Damonta Jarrett, 28, shot Steven Marquand, 40, in the chest after Jarrett spied Marquand paying with cash for drinks and ice inside the gas station, and Marquand refused to hand over any money when Jarrett pulled a gun on him in the parking lot.
Marquand attempted to drive away after being shot, but his eyes rolled back and his girlfriend, in the passenger seat, had to take control and stop the vehicle. "Baby, I'm shot. I'm shot," Marquand said before dying, court records show.
The appellate court unanimously rejected Jarrett's claims that his convictions for both murder and attempted robbery violated double jeopardy principles and that Lake Superior Judge Diane Ross Boswell should have declared a mistrial at two points during the week long trial.
The three appeals judges also concluded Jarrett was appropriately sentenced to 57 years in prison for murder and three years for attempted robbery.
According to court records, the attempted robbery conviction was enhanced by five additional years because Jarrett used a firearm to commit the crime. In addition, Boswell ordered all the sentences to run consecutively for a total term of 65 years.
The appellate court concluded Boswell was within her rights to impose enhanced and consecutive sentences due to Jarrett's prior felony conviction, the fact he was on probation when he murdered Marquand, and the nature and circumstances of the offense, specifically a crime of opportunity.
"Accordingly, the trial court did not abuse its discretion in imposing consecutive sentences for Jarrett's murder and attempted robbery convictions," the appeals court said.
Jarrett still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider overturning his convictions.
Otherwise, Indiana Department of Correction records show Jarrett's early possible release date, with good behavior, is Aug. 16, 2066.
Jarrett v. State ruling of Indiana Court of Appeals
