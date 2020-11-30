Appeals court OKs 65-year prison term for Gary gas station slaying

A Gary man convicted last year of murder and attempted robbery after shooting a patron at a Glen Park gas station Oct. 18, 2016, properly was sentenced to 65 years in prison, the Indiana Court of Appeals ruled Monday.

According to court records, Damonta Jarrett, 28, shot Steven Marquand, 40, in the chest after Jarrett spied Marquand paying with cash for drinks and ice inside the gas station, and Marquand refused to hand over any money when Jarrett pulled a gun on him in the parking lot.

Marquand attempted to drive away after being shot, but his eyes rolled back and his girlfriend, in the passenger seat, had to take control and stop the vehicle. "Baby, I'm shot. I'm shot," Marquand said before dying, court records show.

The appellate court unanimously rejected Jarrett's claims that his convictions for both murder and attempted robbery violated double jeopardy principles and that Lake Superior Judge Diane Ross Boswell should have declared a mistrial at two points during the week long trial.

The three appeals judges also concluded Jarrett was appropriately sentenced to 57 years in prison for murder and three years for attempted robbery.