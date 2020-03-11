Appeals court rejects spree robber's request for reduced prison sentence

A Schererville man who terrorized workers at Northwest Indiana fast-food restaurants and other businesses during a 20-day robbery spree that began on Halloween 2017 is entitled to no reduction in his 20-year prison sentence, the Indiana Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday.

Dionysios Doukas, 37, pleaded guilty last year to 13 counts of robbery and 4 counts of attempted robbery after holding up shops in Crown Point, Griffith, Highland, Hobart, Munster, Schererville, St. John and West Creek Township in Lake County, as well as two in Porter County and one in Michigan City, records show.

Police finally arrested Doukas Nov. 19, 2017, after he robbed a Subway off Interstate 65 in unincorporated Lowell and led police on a chase to Chesterton.

Doukas argued in his appeal that his 20-year sentence was inappropriate since it was the maximum sentence permitted by his plea agreement.

In a 3-0 decision, the appellate court said both the nature of Doukas' crimes, mostly committed against teenage employees, and his repeated second chances following prior criminal convictions, weighed against any reduction.

