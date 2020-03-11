Appeals court rejects spree robber's request for reduced prison sentence

A Schererville man who terrorized workers at Northwest Indiana fast-food restaurants and other businesses during a 20-day robbery spree that began on Halloween 2017 is entitled to no reduction in his 20-year prison sentence, the Indiana Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday.
Dionysios Doukas, 37, pleaded guilty last year to 13 counts of robbery and 4 counts of attempted robbery after holding up shops in Crown Point, Griffith, Highland, Hobart, Munster, Schererville, St. John and West Creek Township in Lake County, as well as two in Porter County and one in Michigan City, records show.
Police finally arrested Doukas Nov. 19, 2017, after he robbed a Subway off Interstate 65 in unincorporated Lowell and led police on a chase to Chesterton.
Doukas argued in his appeal that his 20-year sentence was inappropriate since it was the maximum sentence permitted by his plea agreement.
In a 3-0 decision, the appellate court said both the nature of Doukas' crimes, mostly committed against teenage employees, and his repeated second chances following prior criminal convictions, weighed against any reduction.
The court also noted that Doukas' 20-year prison term is significantly less than the 51-year sentence he could have received if he was sentenced without a plea agreement to the advisory three-year term for each of his 17 level 5 felony convictions.
"We find that Doukas' sentence was not inappropriate and decline to use our authority under Indiana Appellate Rule 7(B) to revise Doukas' sentence," the court said.
Assuming good behavior, Doukas will be eligible for release Aug. 24, 2030, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.