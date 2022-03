Appeals court reverses judge's decision to dismiss attempted murder case

CROWN POINT — The Indiana Court of Appeals last week reversed a lower court's decision to dismiss charges against a Gary man accused of shooting a relative of a state's witness in 2019 and remanded the case for trial.

A Lake Criminal Court judge dismissed attempted murder, battery and intimidation charges against Jarod D. Johnson, 25, in July after finding Indiana's double jeopardy statute barred the state's prosecution because Johnson previously was acquitted in federal court of kidnapping the woman at the center of both state and federal prosecutors' cases.

The Lake County public defender's office plans to seek transfer to the Indiana Supreme Court, said Marce Gonzalez, chief public defender.

"We respectfully disagree with the decision of the Court of Appeals," Gonzalez said. "We strongly believe that the decision of Judge (Salvador) Vasquez correctly applied the law and that double jeopardy bars further prosecution."

The Lake County prosecutor's office said, "Once the appeal process is exhausted, the state of Indiana has every intention to prosecute this case."

Johnson was charged in June 2017 with shooting and wounding a man and his pregnant girlfriend June 13, 2017, in downtown Gary. He posted bond in the case and was scheduled to stand trial starting April 15, 2019.

Late April 14, 2019, a relative of one of the victims in the 2017 shooting was abducted while walking along Ridge Road and taken to Gary's Glen Park section, where she was shot and left for dead, court records state.

Johnson was arrested in connection with the 2019 shooting the following morning, when he arrived at the Lake County Courthouse for his trial in the 2017 case.

Lake County prosecutors charged Johnson; his mother, Patricia Carrington, 49; and brother Jaron Johnson, 23, with attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping, aggravated battery, two counts of battery and intimidation.

Lake County prosecutors later dropped their cases related to the 2019 shooting to allow for the U.S. attorney's office to prosecute the three family members on a kidnapping charge in U.S. District Court in Hammond.

Carrington and Jaron Johnson each pleaded guilty in federal court, but Jarod Johnson went to trial in March and was acquitted.

In their plea agreements, Carrington and Jaron Johnson admitted they worked with Jarod Johnson to abduct a relative of the woman shot in 2017 in an attempt to gain information about the woman's whereabouts.

Following the not guilty verdict in federal court, Lake County prosecutors refiled their case against Jarod Johnson in connection with the 2019 shooting but omitted previously filed kidnapping charges.

Judge Vasquez granted Johnson's motion to dismiss the charges in July, finding the prosecution was barred because the state and federal cases were based on the same conduct and circumstances.

The Lake County prosecutor's office appealed Vasquez's decision.

In a decision issued last week, the Court of Appeals found the federal kidnapping charge "made no reference to Johnson's alleged intent to kill, shooting or wounding (the witness's relative), or his use of a firearm."

The appeals court concluded the state could prosecute Johnson because alleged acts outlined in its attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery and intimidation charges were not the same as the alleged acts in the federal kidnapping charge.

"In reaching these conclusions, we observe, as did the trial court in its remarks from the bench, that there is scant Indiana case law ... ," the Court of Appeals stated. "Although both parties cit to several Indiana state cases in support of their appellate arguments, none of the authority cited by either party involves a state prosecution following a federal acquittal on charges pertaining to conduct that occurred on the same day involving the same victim over an approximately two-hour time span."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.