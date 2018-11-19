HAMMOND — A federal appeals court has ruled a jury should decide whether the Lake County Sheriff's Department shares blame for a 2013 alleged sexual assault of a woman by a county police officer.
The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals has overturned a 2017 ruling by a local district court that Lake County government wasn't responsible for the assault.
John Bushemi, who represents the county Sheriff's Department, said late Monday officials are still reviewing this new decision.
A Lowell woman sued former Sheriff John Buncich and county police officer Samuel Orlich Jr. over the events of Sept. 19, 2013, when her then-husband called county police to report a domestic disturbance at their residence on Georgia Street in Lowell.
Orlich, who was on duty as a county police officer, responded and told her that she must leave the Georgia Street home and either go to her other house on White Oak Avenue or go to the Lake County Jail.
She claimed that once Orlich took her to the other house, he sexually assaulted her. Orlich claimed the woman initiated the sexual encounter.
A Lake County grand jury indicted Orlich on a count of official misconduct, but the prosecutor's office later dismissed the charge under an agreement in which Orlich undergo treatment for impulse control.
Buncich filed disciplinary charges against Orlich and he was later placed on one year of departmental probation.
The woman sought civil damages from Orlich, Buncich and county government in 2014 in U.S. District Court in Hammond. Orlich was tried and a U.S. District Court jury awarded the Lowell woman $375,000.
However, a federal magistrate ruled last year Buncich couldn't be held responsible for Orlich's conduct under respondeat superior, a legal doctrine that imposes liability on an employer if an employee harms someone while acting in the scope of their employment.
A panel of appeals court judges in Chicago ruled Oct. 30 that a jury trial should decide whether Buncich can be held responsible in his former capacity as sheriff for the assault. Bushemi said county government and the taxpayers would be liable if a jury found Buncich responsible.
Highland attorney David S. Gladish, who represents the woman, couldn't be reached Monday for comment.