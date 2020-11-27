Appeals court upholds 20-year prison terms for perpetrators of Michigan City burglary, robbery

The Indiana Court of Appeals has affirmed the 20-year prison sentences issued to two men who forcibly entered a Michigan City home in 2018 looking to steal drugs.

In separate rulings, two different three-judge appellate panels each affirmed the felony burglary and robbery convictions of both Marcus Manns, 33, and Keenan Arnold, 31, along with their prison terms.

According to court records, the two men, along with Cary Arnold Jr., 21, used the name of the homeowner's friend to get the homeowner to open a door, enabling all three men, including one brandishing a firearm, to force their way into the Michigan City house.

After being struck in the head with the gun, records show the homeowner fled to a neighbor's house where he called police while the three men went from room to room searching for items to steal.

In one room, they even pointed the gun at a 9-year-old child and said "pow pow," court records show.

The three men ultimately left after taking the homeowner's wallet and several hundred dollars in cash, according to court records.

Police said the homeowner and his children made preliminary identifications of the three men based on their recollections, video surveillance at the home, and Facebook searches.