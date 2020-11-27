Appeals court upholds 20-year prison terms for perpetrators of Michigan City burglary, robbery

The Indiana Court of Appeals has affirmed the 20-year prison sentences issued to two men who forcibly entered a Michigan City home in 2018 looking to steal drugs.
In separate rulings, two different three-judge appellate panels each affirmed the felony burglary and robbery convictions of both Marcus Manns, 33, and Keenan Arnold, 31, along with their prison terms.
According to court records, the two men, along with Cary Arnold Jr., 21, used the name of the homeowner's friend to get the homeowner to open a door, enabling all three men, including one brandishing a firearm, to force their way into the Michigan City house.
After being struck in the head with the gun, records show the homeowner fled to a neighbor's house where he called police while the three men went from room to room searching for items to steal.
In one room, they even pointed the gun at a 9-year-old child and said "pow pow," court records show.
The three men ultimately left after taking the homeowner's wallet and several hundred dollars in cash, according to court records.
Police said the homeowner and his children made preliminary identifications of the three men based on their recollections, video surveillance at the home, and Facebook searches.
Several months later, records show Cary Arnold Jr. admitted he carried out the crime with Manns and Keenan Arnold, his half-brother, leading to the arrest and trial of Manns and Keenan Arnold.
Cary Arnold Jr. pleaded guilty to burglary and was sentenced to nine years, records show.
Manns and Keenan Arnold both claimed in their appeals there was insufficient evidence to convict them of burglary and robbery, and their sentences were inappropriate given the nature of the offense and their character.
In both appeals, the judges determined there was sufficient identification and other circumstantial evidence, independent of the testimony by Cary Arnold Jr., to conclude beyond a reasonable doubt that Manns and Keenan Arnold committed the crimes.
As to the length of their sentences, the appellate panels noted each man faced a potential maximum sentence of 46 years in prison, as the use of a gun made it a "crime of violence" for which consecutive sentences may be issued.
LaPorte Superior Judge Michael Bergerson instead allowed the burglary and robbery sentences to run concurrently, significantly reducing the time Manns and Keenan Arnold will spend in prison, records show.
Moreover, the appellate panels were unpersuaded either man deserved less time in prison based on their character, since each has been convicted of multiple prior felonies and both were on probation at the time of this crime.
Manns and Keenan Arnold still can request the Indiana Supreme Court consider overturning the appellate rulings.
Manns v. State ruling of Indiana Court of Appeals
Keenan Arnold v. State ruling of Indiana Court of Appeals
