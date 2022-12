Appeals court win provides backup to EC firefighters union

EAST CHICAGO — A federal appeals court just gave city’s firefighters an early Christmas gift in their three-year-long labor dispute with the mayor.

A four-judge panel of the Seventh Circuit of the Court of Appeals in Chicago has upheld a decision to return the firefighters to their preferred schedule of 24 hours on duty and 48 hours off duty.

The panel's 29-page ruling, dated Wednesday, states that U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon in Hammond was correct last March when he sided with the firefighters and against Mayor Anthony Copeland.

Firefighters say the mayor punished them in late 2019 for their support of his political opponents on the Common Council by imposing a tiring swing shift.

Firefighters went from 24 hours on/48 hours off to having to work three consecutive eight-hour morning, afternoon and evening shifts before getting their fourth day off.

The firefighters sued the mayor in May 2021 in U.S. District Court in Hammond, arguing that the mayor was trying to take away their right to free speech and free political activity.

The mayor’s legal team argued that he had gone to the swing shift to save taxpayers from having to pay unnecessary overtime that the previous work schedule had generated.

Simon heard from both sides in early October 2021 before ruling that the city has offered no financial proof that the mayor’s swing shift saves any money.

The judge said firefighters gave compelling testimony of the harm the swing shift imposes, depriving them of sufficient rest and imposing a nearly impossible burden of finding child care.

Simon ruled that the city violated the firefighters' rights and ordered the city to restore the 24 hours on/48 hours off schedule, which the mayor did last April.

But the mayor also appealed the case to the Seventh Circuit.

David Mata, long-time president of the International Association of Firefighters Local 365 union, said Thursday he hopes that this week’s court victory will restore labor peace within the city.

“This has been a rough three years. We would like a labor agreement with the city to protect us so we can protect the city, said Mata, a 21-year veteran of the fire department.

Mata thanked the union’s legal team, the Washington, D.C.-based MSE Labor Law group and their local attorney Keith Karlson, of Bolingbrook, Illinois, for their help in winning this week’s appeal.

The legal battle in federal court is still pending and may go to trial at a future date to permanently resolve the firefighters’ civil rights dispute.

And this long labor dispute is likely to become an issue in the 2023 municipal elections.

Copeland already has announced he will run for a fourth term as mayor.

North Township Trustee Adrian Santos and East Chicago Common Councilman Dwayne Rancifer Jr., D-at-large, announced last September that they will oppose Copeland’s re-election.

Mata said the firefighters hope to win a labor contract and enjoy vacation-time benefits the council has voted to give them but that the mayor has blocked.

Mata said he also hopes future labor peace would help the city increase the department’s staffing from 55 active firefighters to as many as 76.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Armiya Collins Abel Gutierrez, Jr. Thomas Caballero Garet Sencaj Maria Bikos-Holloway Martine Manzanales Jr. Trevell Britt Nefra Burlock Foster Moore Ezekiel Lafond Shaday Lavinge Michael Trice Jr. Diamen Melton Jakob May Amanda Denhartog Domonique Camacho Jamie Hall Billy Campbell Ataya Slawikowski Anthony Hill Jonathan Corbin Sergio Rosa Daniela Nihiser Anthony Scartozzi Edward Berry Jr. Wade Roberts Arthur Stueber Jr. Mercedes Starks Lisa Ellis Bryant Hanson Victoria True Agustin Montes Brian Robertson Latrice Carter Cyrus Jefferson Alexis Dwyer Dontae Lawrence Tad Strick Lanell Riley Jr. Derek Zanfei Christopher Valiunas Scott Hopper Jeremy Velez-Sanchez Tyler Smith Koreena Henry Ira Hibbler Jr. Kayla Thomas Kirk McGuire Zachary Marciniak Trevion Brown Gertrude Obanner Victor Jaime Christopher Brooks Raymond Mitchell Cesar Torres Jasmine Roland Carter Ford Christopher Johnson Ryan Beechy Gerardo Mata August Tarka Joshua Vardaman-Baker Marcus Johnson Scott Savage Shane Sewell Shaqueena Moore Todd Lenoir Kevin Byrd Robert Anderson Timothy Kumstar Nathan Workman Jared Herron Joseph Smith Richard Cassasola