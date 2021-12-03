Appeals court withdraws ruling on taking of Gary restaurant by housing authority

The Indiana Court of Appeals has taken the rare step of rescinding its Nov. 10 ruling that held the Gary Housing Authority failed to follow statutory requirements when it acquired through condemnation a since-demolished restaurant building at 624 Broadway.

In an order issued Thursday, Indiana Court of Appeals Chief Judge Cale Bradford said the original decision is withdrawn and vacated, must be removed from the court's website, and a substitute opinion will be issued "in due course."

The order indicates the three appellate jurists who heard the case — Judge Paul Mathias, Judge Elizabeth Tavitas and Judge Leanna Weissmann — concurred with the decision to withdraw the ruling.

At the same time, the order does not specify why the ruling has been withdrawn.

It's unusual for the appeals court to disown a decision on its own initiative. Typically, the court only will consider the possibility that it erred after a litigant files a petition for rehearing identifying a potential legal mistake.