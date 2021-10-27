Appeals court won’t give political feud involving 2018 menu incident a new day in court

CROWN POINT — The Indiana Court of Appeals won’t reopen a three-year-old legal dispute between two politically-connected men.

Appeals court judges Wednesday declined to give Christopher Meyers, a consultant and former Gary city official, a new chance to sue Randolph “Randy” Palmateer.

It was a win for Palmateer, business manager of the Northwest Indiana Building and Trades Council, who has had the litigation hanging over his head since 2018.

It also was a win for the reputations of a building and trades union and a restaurant.

It was a loss for Meyers' attorneys Roy Dominguez and Susan M. Severtson.

They took the brunt of the ruling’s criticism that unnecessary delays in pursuing claims against Palmateer caused the suit’s dismissal, which the appeals court will now let stand.

“We respectfully disagree with the opinion. We are discussing future options with our client and fully intend to appeal this matter to the Indiana Supreme Court," Dominguez said Wednesday.

It all began as a chance meeting between the two men April 6, 2018, at Gino's Steakhouse, 600 E. U.S. 30, Merrillville, a popular meeting place for county officials and politicians.