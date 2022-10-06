'Appeals on Wheels' brings state court hearing to Northwest Indiana

HOBART — Dozens of Northwest Indiana lawyers and judges got a rare, up-close view Wednesday of the Indiana Court of Appeals in action.

A three-judge appellate panel heard 40 minutes of oral arguments in an improvised courtroom at Avalon Manor as part of the court's "Appeals on Wheels" program that aims to demystify the state's judiciary by bringing it directly to Hoosiers.

Appellate Judges Nancy Vaidik, a Porter County native; Elizabeth Tavitas, a Lake County native; and Terry Crone, from South Bend, didn't have too much explaining to do about the general workings of the judicial branch to the Hobart audience organized by the Lake County Bar Association.

The trio of judges is likely to get many more questions about how the courts work Thursday afternoon when they hear arguments in a different case before an auditorium of students at Portage High School.

Nevertheless, Lake Bar President Alfredo Estrada said he's confident the 120 lawyers and judges in attendance appreciated the opportunity to see an oral argument session for the Indiana Court of Appeals, since the court does not conduct oral arguments in every case, and, in fact, Estrada said even he's only argued before federal appellate jurists.

"It was different, to be honest. I didn't imagine the panel would be what we call a 'hot panel': a ton of questions right from the beginning. While each panel can be different, these three judges were really interested in asking pointed questions to the litigators. That was something of interest to me," Estrada said.

Vaidik said afterward that one reason most Court of Appeals cases don't include oral arguments is because the cases are routine. Every litigant is entitled to one appeal, and the Court of Appeals is that venue for the trial courts in all 92 Indiana counties.

On the other hand, cases featuring particularly difficult or novel questions of law usually are scheduled for argument, if the litigants request it, Tavitas said.

Crone explained that oral arguments rarely change the outcome of a case. He said that by the time the judges hear the arguments, they've already read written arguments from each of the parties as well as briefs submitted by outside groups interested in the case, and the judges have discussed the case among their law clerks and often each other, so they have a pretty good idea what the outcome will be.

"It doesn't change the result that often. But it's an opportunity to flesh out the arguments and get a better understanding, go a little deeper and get a response, so that if I'm inclined to go in a particular direction, I may want to know what are the weak points in that argument or what are the attack lines on that particular argument. It's always helpful," Crone said.

Vaidik agreed. "I love oral arguments," she said. "It does make a difference because we're able to pick apart the attorneys' minds, find out more information than we knew beforehand. It might not make a difference in the result, but it will make a difference in how we write it."

Decisions made by the Court of Appeals can be further appealed to the Indiana Supreme Court, the state's highest. But the Supreme Court gets to choose which cases it hears, a power not granted to the Court of Appeals, so the high court docket is considerably slimmer, and often the Court of Appeals is the final word on many state legal questions.

The case heard by the Court of Appeals at Avalon Manor likely is headed to the Supreme Court no matter what the Court of Appeals says when it issues its ruling in the next two to three months.

Lake Ridge School Corp. and the School City of Hammond are challenging the constitutionality of an Indiana law that compels, in most circumstances, public school districts to sell for $1 all unused school buildings to any prospective or operating charter school that wants a building.

Attorney Sara Blevins, representing the school districts, claimed it is unlawful for the state to take a school building, paid for by local taxpayers solely for the benefit of local students, and give it to a charter school at less than a fair-market price to educate students who may come from anywhere in Indiana.

"Clearly $1 is not just compensation for buildings that are hundreds of thousands of dollars, sometimes millions of dollars, in value. To take that property from school corporations works an injustice, and is unconstitutional under both the federal and state schemes," Blevins said.

Deputy Attorney General Aaron Craft said in defending the statute that school corporations are political subdivisions of the state and not only lack the legal authority to challenge the constitutionality of the $1 charter school law, but they're not entitled to compensation if the state chooses to take their property.

That claim caught Vaidik's attention. She asked Craft, "Where's the line?"

"Can the state take away city halls?" Vaidik queried.

"Yes," he said.

"Can the state take away fire stations?"

"Yes," he said again.

"Can the state take away parks?"

"Yes."

"Everything? Everything owned by a municipality the state may take from them without any just compensation?" Vaidik asked.

"Yes," Craft said. "The General Assembly pretty much has carte blanche over how to structure local governmental units."

The judges did not openly signal how they plan to rule in this case and declined during a question-and-answer session with the audience to address any specific issues relating to the case.

Instead, Vaidik and her colleagues praised both attorneys for effectively arguing their positions during what they agreed was a conventional court session in an unconventional locale.