The Indiana Court of Appeals will decide whether a 16-year-old boy should face trial as an adult on allegations he murdered a woman last summer in Hammond.
The higher court accepted jurisdiction Wednesday for an appeal by Omarion Wilbourn, who claims a Lake County juvenile court judge erred by allowing him to be charged as an adult with the murder of Lucia Gonzales.
Wilbourn is accused of bludgeoning and stabbing to death Gonzales, 25, on Aug. 21, 2017, at the woman's residence in the 7500 block of Alexander Avenue.
He is also charged with the rape July 17, 2017, of a 14-year-old girl in the 6700 block of Grand Avenue, and the rape of a 25-year-old woman Aug. 8, 2017, in the 7500 block of Arkansas Avenue. The teenager allegedly threatened both victims with a hammer before assaulting them, court records state.
Wilbourn was accused of the crimes for more than a year in Lake County Juvenile Court. On Sept. 4, Juvenile Court Judge Thomas P. Stefaniak Jr. granted a motion by the state seeking to have Wilbourn stand trial as an adult. He was arraigned Sept. 7 on felony charges of murder, rape and robbery in Lake Criminal Court.
Michael A. Campbell, the teenager's juvenile defense attorney, filed an interlocutory appeal Sept. 10 challenging the juvenile court's decision to waive jurisdiction in the murder case.
He claimed on appeal the judge cited inadmissible evidence in his order to waive jurisdiction, and also appeared to contradict himself by finding there was sufficient evidence in the case to charge Wilbourn.
Campbell declined to comment on the appellate court's decision.