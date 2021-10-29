Appellate court tosses eligibility challenge by former Chesterton wrestler

The Court of Appeals of Indiana has opted not to consider a challenge to a Porter County ruling from earlier this year that upheld a state finding that a Chesterton High School wrestler was not eligible to continue competing in the state wrestling tournament.

Calling the issue now moot, the court dismissed the case involving former wrestler Josh Daniels and his father Rick Daniels.

"It is patently obvious here that, because Josh has graduated from high school, the controversy regarding his senior-year athletic eligibility at Chesterton has ended, and there is no action the IHSAA (Indiana High School Athletic Association) could now take that would have any positive or adverse effect of substantial significance on Josh," the court said.

"This was a hard, hard decision for me," Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer said to Daniels in February. "But I think I must follow the law."

Clymer's decision came one week after he temporarily cleared the way for then-18-year-old Daniels to take part in the wrestling sectional in LaPorte while he challenged a state decision that he was ineligible to compete because he transferred from Lake Central High School to Chesterton High School in violation of an IHSAA rule prohibiting transfers "for primarily athletic reasons."