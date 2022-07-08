Appliance store owner pleads guilty to theft, agrees to pay $35,000 in restitution

CROWN POINT — A former St. John appliance shop owner pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing more than $35,000 from 18 customers who paid for items he never delivered.

Erik W. Schneider, 44, of Lowell, admitted to theft, a class A misdemeanor.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepted his plea agreement and sentenced him to an agreed term of one year in jail, suspended in favor of probation.

In exchange for Schneider's plea and his agreement to pay restitution, Lake County prosecutors dismissed one count of corrupt business influence and one count of theft, both level 5 felonies.

Schneider agreed to pay a total of about $35,350 in restitution, with some of the money to be paid to his 18 victims upfront and some in installments during the next year.

According to the plea agreement, Schneider operated Hometown Appliances, 11130 W. 93rd Ave., from Nov. 1, 2018, to Dec. 31, 2019.

He collected money from the 18 people, who expected the appliances to be delivered at a later date. Schneider never delivered and failed to return all or part of the money he collected from the customers, records state.

According to charging documents, Schneider initially was accused of bilking 32 customers out of more than $85,000. He often offered a "special discount" if customers paid cash, records state.

Schneider was represented by attorney Joshua Malher. Jovanni Miramontes handled the case for the state.