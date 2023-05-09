A firearm with a "switch" or any similar device attached to the weapon to enable fully automatic shooting with a single pull of the trigger met the definition of machine gun — even before the April 20 enactment of a new Indiana law making it explicit.

The Indiana Court of Appeals turned down a request Monday by an Indianapolis man to dismiss the pending Level 5 felony charge against him for possessing a machine gun after police reportedly found a Glock 19 pistol with a loaded, 22-round magazine and an attached switch in his home while executing arrest and search warrants.

Devun York argued in his interlocutory appeal that a handgun equipped with a switch does not make the weapon a machine gun because the switch is a "firearms accessory" permitted under Indiana law.

He also claimed that because the statutory definition of machine gun does not contain such terms as "adapt" or "convert," the Legislature did not intend the definition of machine gun to include devices that have been adapted or converted by accessories.

The appeals court rejected York's reasoning in a 3-0 decision penned by former Indiana Chief Justice Randall Shepard and joined by former Lake Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Tavitas and Appeals Judge Rudolph Pyle III.

Shepard said the straightforward language of the machine gun statute focuses on what the gun can do: Specifically, shooting "automatically more than one shot, without manual reloading, by a single function of the trigger" — which Shepard said the switch enables York's gun to do.

York's parallel argument that Indiana's machine gun statute is unconstitutionally vague also failed to persuade the appellate judges.

Shepard said the law is clear for the public and police that any gun capable, for any reason, of continuously firing with a single pull of the trigger is considered a machine gun.

"This statute provides both notice of the prohibited conduct and guidance as to its enforcement. The gun either fires more than one shot automatically without reloading, or it does not," Shepard said.

York still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reviewing his case. Otherwise, he'll likely soon go to trial in Marion County, facing a potential punishment of up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine if he's convicted of possessing a machine gun.

Last month, lawmakers added language to Indiana's machine gun prohibition statute through House Enrolled Act 1365 to make even more clear that a gun with a switch attached counts as a machine gun and the possessor is eligible for a variety of state penalty enhancements if the weapon is used in a crime.

Advocates for the measure said the plastic switches, also known as Glock switches, are being purchased or 3-D printed throughout the state and increasingly used to convert regular guns into machine guns — with deadly consequences.

"As a career law enforcement officer and a representative of a district that has seen several instances of gun violence, I know this bill will save the lives of citizens and cops alike and make our streets safer for Hoosier families," said Rep. Mitch Gore, D-Indianapolis.

The legislation was endorsed 71-23 by the Republican-controlled House and 45-4 in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer, and Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, were the only Northwest Indiana lawmakers to not support the proposal.

Gallery: Get to know the state symbols of Indiana State Aircraft: Republic Aviation P-47 Thunderbolt State Bird: Cardinal State Flag State Flower: Peony State Fossil: Mastodon State Gun: Grouseland Rifle State Insect: Say's Firefly State Language: English State Motto: "Crossroads of America" State Nickname: The Hoosier State State Pie: Sugar Cream Pie (unofficial) State Poem: "Indiana" State River: Wabash State Seal State Snack: Indiana-Grown Popcorn State Song: "On the Banks of the Wabash, Far Away" State Stone: Limestone State Tree: Tulip tree