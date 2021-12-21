Area businessman sent to prison for tax dodging

HAMMOND — A judge ordered a politically connected businessman to prison as well as to pay $145,432 in restitution for tax dodging.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge Jon E. DeGuilio gave a six-month sentence Tuesday to 46-year-old Daniel Urquiza of Burr Ridge, Illinois for concealing $720,000 in income from the Internal Revenue Service between 2014 and 2018.

The judge further imposed a six-month period of home detention on Urquiza after he finishes his prison term.

Urquiza is associated with the former Lost Marsh Golf Course Restaurant in Hammond and RSR Demolition LLC, which lists addresses in Gary and Dyer.

Urquiza also worked for a family business, Meyer’s Castle of Dyer, as he was growing up.

He pleaded guilty June 10 with evading tax assessment, a felony punishable by up to five years imprisonment.

Defense attorney Ted Poulos, who represents Urquiza, argued in a memo he wrote this week to the court that his client led a law abiding life until he succumbed to personal overspending and financial mismanagement of his businesses.