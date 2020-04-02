Area church keeps doors open, says it's in compliance with COVID-19 precautions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

HEBRON — As senior pastor at the local Emmanuel Baptist Church, Frank McClure said he has encouraged members to stay home during the current COVID-19 pandemic and take part in the church's live online streaming of its services.

But for those who want to take part in person, he is keeping the church doors wide open with modifications that he said keep the church in compliance with the governor's "stay-at-home" order.

"We respect the rights of individuals to make their own choices," McClure said an open letter to members. "We believe that these rights are endowed by our Creator, even when their choices do not agree with ours."

"The church for 2,000 years has had its doors open wide during wars, floods, earthquakes, famines and, yes, even pandemics," he wrote. "We will continue as we have for almost 50 years to encourage, support, pray for, and love those that we live with and serve together with."

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's March 23 order includes churches among the essential businesses and operations that allow for residents to venture outside their homes "provided they adhere to the CDC’s guidance on social gatherings," McClure said.