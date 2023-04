MERRILLVILLE — Police warn of numerous thefts that have been reported over the past month from lockers at area Planet Fitness facilities.

"We wanted to inform the public of these thefts so patrons are aware and consciousness of their surroundings while attending these facilities," police said.

"Recently subjects have been entering Planet Fitness using fake memberships and stealing items from lockers," according to the warning. "The thefts have included wallets, keys, credit cards and other personal items."

"These thefts have occurred at numerous Planet Fitness facilities in Lake County and Illinois," police said.

The Merrillville police detective bureau is investigating.

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspects in photographs is encouraged to contact Detective Samantha Jordan at 219-769-3531, extension 362 or at sjordan@merrillville.in.gov.

Detective Joshua Miskus can also be contacted at 219-769-3531, extension 345 or at jmiskus@merrillville.in.gov.

Anonymous tips can be emailed to investigations@merrillville.in.gov.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Emanuel Weekley Shadell Peyton Mark Ryan Xavier Rosales Luis Martinez Jr. Ramon Mackerl II Nicholas Laskarin Namambo Johnson Filiberto Garcia Jr. Porcha Harvey Lobbins Lisa Hill Christa Easton Mia Dominik Anastasia Clark Steven Csepiga Sabrina Armstrong Mark Tirado Jabarri Lones-Stanton Maria Martinez Damani King Quinnton Bulthius Mathew Johnson Tina Floore Junice Stewart Krystle Washington Martin Sanchez Jr. Angel Roman Solomon Pearson Britney Oglesby Michael Moran Michael Noll Jr. John Kern Ashley Hahney Larry Keller Charles Moore Brian Fulka Shawn Fullgraf Alfonso Clark Jr. Everette Cooksey Patrick Childers Jonnel Boyd Tourice Anderson Tyrone West Keyon Underwood Robert Taylor Jr. Saranore Travis Joseph Roman Torres James Riffle III Troy Purdimon Katharina Negele Nature Nelson Tervon Moore Frederick Harris Jr. Travon Jones Terry Harris-Lockhart Dewhawn Fleming Joseph Desi Angel Gonzalez Alicia Banda Kevin Ammons Lyndon Armstrong Jr. Antonio Silva-Corral Dontell Toney Vincenza Weder Brittany Sieb Christopher Roe Fred Scott Romeo Rodriguez Elliott Raye Leonel Portes Jr. Brandy Hero David Moore Anthony Hill Joshua Gray Kenneth Daniels