A judge from Porter County and attorneys from Lake and LaPorte counties are among the legal professionals statewide recognized this year by the Indiana State Bar Association.
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer and LaPorte-based attorney Jaime Oss were each given the Civility Award, while Gary-based attorney Shelice Tolbert was given the Women in the Law Recognition Award, according to the ISBA.
The various awards given around the state are designed to recognize individuals who have made outstanding contributions to Indiana's legal profession, according to the bar association.
The winners were chosen by their peers through a nomination process open to all ISBA members, the group said.
The Civility Awards "recognize an attorney and judge for outstanding civility and professionalism in their dealings with fellow judges, attorneys, parties, witnesses and the public," according to ISBA Program Coordinator Christine Cordial.
Clymer said, "Going to court can be a very stressful time for litigants, witnesses, jurors and even attorneys. I try to be fair and polite to everyone in my court."
"I am humbled and proud to have been nominated and selected by my peers for this award, and I thank my legal mentors for their guidance," he said.
Oss said she, too, is honored to have received the Civility Award.
"I strive to treat others with kindness and respect and hope that I have a positive impact on our profession and in my community," she said. "I am humbled by the recognition and will be forever grateful to my fellow Litigation Section Council members and the Indiana State Bar Association."
According to Cordial, The Women in the Law Recognition Award is, "presented to an individual who has assisted in the advancement of women in the legal profession, served as a role model or mentor or has influenced women to pursue a career in law or for contributions to the legal profession as a whole or to a particular area of practice."
Tolbert said she feels blessed to receive the Women in Law Recognition Award.
"I was surprised by the nomination," she said. "I thank God for allowing me to have a career that I love that provides the opportunity for me to make a difference in my community."
"God blessed me with a great business partner in my husband, Michael, and my family has always supported me in everything God has blessed me to do," Tolbert said. "I think it is very important that women are recognized for their achievement so that our future generations will continue to strive to do great things. I also think that it is important for young girls to see someone that looks like them and comes from the same community doing something positive."
The winners will be honored during a reception on Aug. 29.