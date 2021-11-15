Area juvenile busted overnight after posting threats on social media, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A 14-year-old was arrested early Monday in response to undisclosed threats posted on social media, police said.

The youth was taken into custody around 1:15 a.m. following an investigation by the Michigan City Police Department investigative division and School Resource Officer Scott Combs, police said.

Interviews were conducted and other information was gathered leading to the identification of the juvenile, according to police.

"Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident and witnesses continue to be interviewed," according to a news release.

Michigan City Police Chief Dion Campbell lauded the quick response by officers.

"Threats of this nature will not be tolerated," he said.

No further details are being released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Combs at 219-873-2044, extension 4312, or at scombs@emichigancity.com.

Tips can also be submitted via Facebook Messenger, through the crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488 or on the WeTip Hotline for general crime at 800-78-CRIME.

