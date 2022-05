Area man arrested, accused of threatening Indiana Supreme Court, police say

A 26-year-old Newton County man was arrested Wednesday on allegations of repeatedly threatening the members of the Indiana Supreme Court, according to Indiana State Police.

David Wayne Goetz II, of Morocco, faces two felony counts of intimidation, police said.

The investigation began in late February when Indiana State Capitol Police contacted state police detectives in Lowell Post about the alleged threats.

Police said they initially learned Goetz had sent threatening emails to the court justices. As the investigation continued into April, Goetz allegedly continued to send the threatening emails and left threatening voicemails with the court.

A warrant was executed Wednesday and Goetz was taken into custody at the Newton County Jail.

