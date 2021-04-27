Area man guilty under new law of giving drugs to others who die, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A local man has been found guilty on 10 counts in what officials are saying is the first local conviction under a relatively new state law targeting those who deal drugs resulting in the death of others.

The case against Jesse Brockman, 46, of Michigan City, stems from the discovery of two dead bodies around 1:15 a.m. Sept. 24, 2019 in a room at the ABC Motel at 3948 Franklin St. in Michigan City, police said.

It was determined that Christina Rossetti, 26, and Zachary Granzo, 29, both had overdosed, according to police. A third person was transported to the Michigan City Police Department, police said.

LaPorte County Drug Task Force investigators obtained a search warrant for the room and found illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia, police said at the time. Brockman was arrested after a 16-hour investigation.

Brockman was found guilty Friday on all 10 counts of dealing in methamphetamine, failure to report a dead body (two), dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death (two), reckless homicide (two), dealing in a Schedule 1 controlled substance and dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death (two), police said.