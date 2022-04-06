Area police cracking down Thursday on distracted driving

Police departments across Northwest Indiana are taking part Thursday in a nationwide effort to combat texting and other forms of distracted driving.

"Motorists can expect to see increased roving and high-visibility patrols by deputies on high-alert for hands-free violations," according to the Connect 2 Disconnect campaign.

The second annual program is taking place during Distracted Driving Awareness Month and is designed to reduce traffic crashes and fatalities.

"According to the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), distracted driving claimed the lives of 3,142 people, or more than 8% of all traffic fatalities, in the U.S. in 2020," the program said.

The additional enforcement is funded by NHTSA with grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

"We’re sending a clear message that driving with anything less than your full attention is dangerous and unacceptable," LaPorte County Police Cpt. Derek J. Allen said.

"Distracted driving kills and is completely preventable," he said. "It’s important to keep that in mind the next time you feel the need to send a text or check your email when behind the wheel."

Distracted driving is any activity that diverts attention away from safely operating a vehicle, according to program organizers. Distractions include eating, applying makeup and trends such as video blogging.

Young drivers, ages 16 to 24, have been observed using handheld electronic devices while driving at higher rates than older drivers since 2007, according to researchers at the NHTSA.

"There’s a time and a place for everything, and when you’re driving isn’t the right time to be recording a video or taking a selfie," ICJI Executive Director Devon McDonald said. "If your eyes are off the road, you’re putting yourself and others at risk. It’s like driving blindfolded."

Indiana took aim at distracted driving in 2020 when it passed the hands-free device driving law, which prohibits the use of holding a mobile device while driving, organizers said. Since then, law enforcement agencies have been working overtime to educate motorists about the law, issuing more than 6,000 hands-free citations and almost twice as many warnings last year alone.

For more information on distracted driving, visit distraction.gov, or for more information about Indiana’s hands-free device driving law, visit HandsFreeIndiana.com.

