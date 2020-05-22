Argument breaks out at home of Lake County coroner candidate amid alleged affair, police records say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WINFIELD — Law enforcement was contacted after an argument broke out at the home of Clayton Frey, the Lake County coroner's son, on April 25, involving Frey, his girlfriend and the girlfriend's husband, according to Lake County Sheriff's Department police records obtained Friday by The Times.

Clayton Frey is running in the upcoming election to succeed his mother, Merrilee Frey, who cannot run for reelection as coroner because of the state’s term limits.

Police records allege Clayton Frey's girlfriend, who is married, was at his house on April 25. The woman's husband reportedly went looking for her and allegedly found her at Clayton Frey's house, records state.

The three had words outside, and the husband and wife had a discussion in the husband's vehicle, records state.

Clayton Frey allegedly returned to the house and later came outside, pointing a red laser at the front of the husband's vehicle, records state.

The source of the red laser is unknown, as no weapon was seen at any time, according to the police records.

It was at that time that the wife got out of the vehicle and re-entered Clayton Frey's house, the report states.