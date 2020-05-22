Argument breaks out at home of Lake County coroner candidate amid alleged affair, police records say

WINFIELD — Law enforcement was contacted after an argument broke out at the home of Clayton Frey, the Lake County coroner's son, on April 25, involving Frey, his girlfriend and the girlfriend's husband, according to Lake County Sheriff's Department police records obtained Friday by The Times.
Clayton Frey is running in the upcoming election to succeed his mother, Merrilee Frey, who cannot run for reelection as coroner because of the state’s term limits.
Police records allege Clayton Frey's girlfriend, who is married, was at his house on April 25. The woman's husband reportedly went looking for her and allegedly found her at Clayton Frey's house, records state.
The three had words outside, and the husband and wife had a discussion in the husband's vehicle, records state.
Clayton Frey allegedly returned to the house and later came outside, pointing a red laser at the front of the husband's vehicle, records state.
The source of the red laser is unknown, as no weapon was seen at any time, according to the police records.
It was at that time that the wife got out of the vehicle and re-entered Clayton Frey's house, the report states.
No physical contact between Clayton Frey and the husband took place during the incident, according to the report.
The husband made a police report with the Winfield Police Department the following day about the laser pointing incident, the records state.
Clayton Frey is a Crown Point-based chiropractor. He did not respond Friday to a request for comment.
Winfield Town Marshal Dan Ball did not respond Friday to a request for comment.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Benjamin M. Agosto
Danielle Janee Thomas
Deante Antonio Hunter
Derry V. Robinson Jr.
Eric Nolan Duncan Jr.
Eric Ray Hunter.jpg
Evangelina Estrada
James Michael Hobbs Jr.
John Christopher Wielogourski
Keshaun Deandre Love Brownlee
Ramon Perez
Sheronda Patrice Bray
Christopher Thomas Fuller
Christopher Allen Warrens
Cory Scott Wielgos
Doaa Talep Mukho
Karl Earl Frazier
Adam Jerry King
Laketa Marie Fentress
Matthew Thomas Creekbaum
Nancy Ellen Deltoro
Steven Augusta Green
Theotis Ramon Rogers
Venus Marie Chapo
Andre Maleke Jordan
Brian David Carney
Christine Ann Bruun
Dakeem Coffee
Gregory Scott Behrndt
Johnathan Anthony Castel
Kylnita Redmond
Nicholas Theodore Jankowski
Richard John Reed
Robert John Schueren
Stedmann Lewis Carter
Timothy John Stegler
Azim Malik El
Benjamin M. Agosto
Danielle Janee Thomas
Deante Hunter
Derry V. Robinson Jr.
Eric Nolan Duncan Jr.
Eric Ray Hunter
Evangelina A. Estrada
Ramon Perez
Sheronda Patrice Bray
Antione Emile King
Christopher Ryan Dawson
Danielle Thomas
Everardo Rosales-Urcino
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.