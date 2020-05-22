UPDATE: Candidate says he's not to blame, no affair took place in domestic dipute

WINFIELD — Police were contacted after an argument broke out at the home of Clayton Frey, a candidate for Lake County coroner on the upcoming primary ballot, on April 25, involving Frey, a female friend and the female friend's husband, according to Lake County police records obtained Friday by The Times.
Frey said Saturday the incident has been mischaracterized.
He said it involved an encounter last month between himself and the husband of one of his female co-workers.
Clayton Frey is running in the upcoming election to succeed his mother, Merrilee Frey, who cannot run for reelection as coroner because of the state’s term limits.
Police records allege Clayton Frey's female friend, who is married, was at his house on April 25. The woman's husband reportedly went looking for her and allegedly found her at Clayton Frey's house, records state.
The three had words outside, and the husband and wife had a discussion in the husband's vehicle, records state.
Clayton Frey allegedly returned to the house and later came outside, pointing a red laser at the front of the husband's vehicle, records state.
The source of the red laser is unknown, as no weapon was seen at any time, according to the police records.
It was at that time that the wife got out of the vehicle and re-entered Clayton Frey's house, the report states.
No physical contact between Clayton Frey and the husband took place during the incident, according to the report.
The husband made a police report with the Winfield Police Department the following day about the laser pointing incident, the records state.
Clayton Frey is a Crown Point-based chiropractor.
Frey denies he was having an affair with that man’s wife as earlier reports implied.
He denied he tried to intimidate the man with a laser pointer when he asked the man to leave Frey’s neighborhood.
Frey said he wants the public to know he has never been in trouble with the law.
He said the incident took place outside his home on an evening he invited the woman along with several friends over for dinner and games at his house.
He said he met the woman six months ago at their workplace.
“She is not my girlfriend. She is a friend. There is no affair," he said.
He said he had never previously met her husband until the husband drove up to his house that night. Frey said the woman is living separately from her husband.
Frey said he believes the husband followed the woman with a global positioning system app, and the two had about a 30-minute conversation.
Frey said he called Winfield Police.
“I was concerned for her safety," Frey told The Times Saturday.
He said the police came, briefly spoke with the woman and her husband and left.
“After the police left, I went outside to respectfully ask him to leave. I had a flashlight with a laser on it. There was no handgun," Frey said.
“And he left. There was nothing. It all lasted about 40 minutes. It was not as exciting as it seems. After it happened, I gave no thought about it.
“Then (the husband) filed a police report against me for whatever. I haven’t seen the report. Winfield police have not contacted me. I’ve not been contacted by anyone else about this."
Winfield Town Marshal Dan Ball did not respond Friday to a request for comment.
