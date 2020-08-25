 Skip to main content
Argument during hotel party led to shooting at Ramada Inn, records allege
Argument during hotel party led to shooting at Ramada Inn, records allege

CROWN POINT — A recent shooting at a Hammond Ramada Inn stemmed from a disagreement between men attending a birthday party at the hotel, court records state.

Rafael J. Sanchez, 23, of Hammond, and Raymond A. Johnson II, 23, of East Chicago, each was wanted Tuesday on six felony counts, including attempted murder, intimidation and criminal recklessness.

They're accused of shooting a 20-year-old Harvey, Illinois, man five times. The victim's 21-year-old brother, of Hammond, also suffered a graze wound or cuts from broken glass, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

Witnesses told police they were at the birthday party when a man arrived with Johnson. The man argued with one of the other partygoers and left, record state.

A short time later, the man returned with Sanchez, and Sanchez pointed a gun at the head of the partygoer who had been involved in the earlier argument, records allege.

The partygoer — a cousin of three brothers at the party — grabbed the gun and pushed it down, and he and others ran outside the hotel, according to documents.

Witnesses told police they were met outside by Johnson, Sanchez, the man involved in the earlier argument and a fourth person.

The cousin began running toward the hotel, and Johnson and Sanchez's group began firing shots, records allege.

The gunfire broke out windows at the Ramada, and the group that was fleeing was able to climb inside.

The 20-year-old was shot three times in the back, once in the right arm and once in the stomach, records state. He was taken to a Chicago hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about Sanchez's and Johnson's whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911.

