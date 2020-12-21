Argument over who would watch kids erupts in shooting, records allege

CROWN POINT — A Gary woman accompanied her relative to drop off children at their father's Merrillville home Thursday, pushed the father onto a couch during a fight, and fired a shot into a nearby cushion, court records allege.
Naula T. Francis, 18, put down the gun as she and others in the group left the home, and the father used it to fire several shots at them from his porch as they drove away with his children in their silver Nissan, court records state.
Merrillville police arrested Francis and the children's 20-year-old father Thursday after the shooting about 11:15 a.m. in the 2300 block of West 73rd Avenue, according to jail and court records.
A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Francis' behalf during an initial hearing Monday. Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan also appointed a public defender to represent Francis.
The Times is not naming the children's father, because no public record of criminal charges against him was available Monday.
The man told police he and the children's mother argued on the phone about who would watch their children.
She later arrived to drop them off, and they began fighting, he said.
He admitted he choked the woman, and Francis and a third woman broke up the fight, court record state.
The man demanded the women leave his home, and he grabbed Francis by the arm to escort her out, records state.
Francis told him not to touch her and grabbed his gun and threatened to kill him, according to court documents. The man initially said Francis grabbed the gun from a mantel, but later said she picked it up from a TV stand near his front door.
A struggle over the gun ensued, and the man's brother — who had been upstairs doing schoolwork on a Google meeting — came downstairs to help break it up, records state.
The man told police Francis overpowered him and positioned him with his head on the middle cushion of a couch and his knees on the floor in front of the couch. As he tried to break away, Francis fired a shot into the cushion to the right of him, about 6 to 12 inches from his head, records allege.
The bullet traveled through the couch and floor into a basement, records show.
Francis put the gun down, and she left with the two other women, documents state.
The man picked up the gun and fired shots at the woman as they backed out of his driveway and sped off eastbound on 73rd Avenue, records state.
Francis was charged Friday with attempted murder, criminal confinement, attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness. She was being held on a $100,000 surety or $10,000 cash bond.
