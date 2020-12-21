Argument over who would watch kids erupts in shooting, records allege

The man demanded the women leave his home, and he grabbed Francis by the arm to escort her out, records state.

Francis told him not to touch her and grabbed his gun and threatened to kill him, according to court documents. The man initially said Francis grabbed the gun from a mantel, but later said she picked it up from a TV stand near his front door.

A struggle over the gun ensued, and the man's brother — who had been upstairs doing schoolwork on a Google meeting — came downstairs to help break it up, records state.

The man told police Francis overpowered him and positioned him with his head on the middle cushion of a couch and his knees on the floor in front of the couch. As he tried to break away, Francis fired a shot into the cushion to the right of him, about 6 to 12 inches from his head, records allege.

The bullet traveled through the couch and floor into a basement, records show.

Francis put the gun down, and she left with the two other women, documents state.

The man picked up the gun and fired shots at the woman as they backed out of his driveway and sped off eastbound on 73rd Avenue, records state.