VALPARAISO — Three Arizona residents face up to 30 years behind bars after allegedly being picked up along a local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road with a large quantity of the drug Fentanyl, which has been blamed for fueling heroin deaths in the area.
Police said they discovered two packages of the drug hidden behind a rear seat in the group's vehicle. One package contained 2.4 pounds of the drug and the other contained 4,500 Fentanyl pills.
Arianna Sanchez-Garcia, 26; Taner Guest, 21; and Wilson Fuentes, 32, all face a Level 2 felony count of dealing in a controlled substance, which carries a potential sentence of 10 to 30 years behind bars, according to court records.
Garcia is also charged with a felony count of possessing a hypodermic needle and misdemeanor counts of possessing marijuana and possessing paraphernalia, according to court records.
Guest and Fuentes face felony counts of possessing heroin and a hypodermic needle, and misdemeanor charges of possessing marijuana and paraphernalia.
An officer with Domestic Highway Enforcement said he was parked along the Indiana Toll Road at the east end of Porter County around 9 p.m. Monday when he saw the vehicle in question repeatedly cross over the white fog line striking the rumble strips, according to charging documents.
Upon stopping the vehicle he noticed the smell of burned marijuana and saw marijuana-related items, police said.
The occupants told the officer they were travelling from Phoenix to Nassau, New York, which the officer felt was off-route from where they were stopped.
When questioned about the marijuana, Guest asked "if it was illegal here," police said. Police said they recovered two grams of marijuana and two grams total of black tar heroin from Guest and Fuentes.
While searching the vehicle, police said they folded down the rear seat and could see the plastic moulding holding the carpet was loose, according to charging information. An officer removed the moulding and found a "red taped item in the shape of a kilo" that was found to contain the pills.
A Saran wrapped kilo package containing Fentanyl was found on the driver's side in the same location, police said.
All three of the accused appeared Friday morning for initial hearings before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper and all are being held without bond.
