Arkansas fugitive captured by Indiana State Police Police arrested Jones for illegally carrying the above handgun.

LAKE COUNTY — Indiana State Police apprehended an Arkansas fugitive while investigating a vehicle crash Friday morning.

Two state troopers investigating a crash on Interstate 80/94 and Indianapolis Boulevard conducted a routine license check on the victims, only to discover one of them had a nationwide extradition warrant out for his arrest.

Myron Jones, 26, of Moro, Arkansas, is wanted on a full extradition warrant from Memphis, Tennessee, on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, reckless endangerment, theft of property, vandalism and domestic assault.

Troopers determined Jones was carrying a handgun, which is prohibited in Indiana by a fugitive of justice, according to police. Jones is charged with a local misdemeanor for carrying the handgun.

Jones was booked into the Lake County Jail and awaits extradition to Tennessee.