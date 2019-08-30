{{featured_button_text}}

CHESTERTON — The "armed and dangerous" man sought by police after disappearing into the Indiana Dunes State Park Thursday is in custody and faces a charge of attempted murder, according to police.

Terrance Travis, 39, was located and taken into custody without incident about 8:30 p.m. Thursday by Michigan City police in the 400 block of Hoyt Street in Michigan City, Chesterton Police Chief David Cincoski said.

Travis was questioned and then taken to the Porter County Jail and is expected to be formally charged Friday, Cincoski said.

The search for Travis began in the wake of reports of a shots fired about 12:30 a.m. Thursday from a vehicle on Ind. 49 near the Interstate 94 overpass, police said. It appears the shots were fired from a moving vehicle at a known suspect while a third vehicle followed and also was shot at, police said.

The suspected shooter traveled north on Ind. 49 into the state park before the vehicle crashed and the suspect fled, police said. The female driver was taken into custody for questioning, police said.

"Throughout the day, a number of sightings were reported and responded to by officers representing various agencies," Cincoski said. "All sightings occurred in the general area of U.S. Highway 12 in northern Porter and Lake Counties and east towards Michigan City."

The local Discovery Charter School was placed on lockout Thursday as a precaution during the search and a law enforcement officer was to remain at the site until students were dismissed, he said.

Police said Travis has home addresses in Michigan City and Griffith.

Chesterton police were aided in the search by officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and their K-9 team, the Valparaiso Police Department drone team, National Park Service, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Unit and the Burns Harbor, Porter and Beverly Shores police departments.

