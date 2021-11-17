Armed and dangerous suspect sought after woman shot in Hobart neighborhood, police say

HOBART — After a woman was shot in a Hobart neighborhood, police are seeking the suspect who is said to be armed and dangerous.

The search for Anthony T. Kirkland, of Gary, is ongoing. Kirkland, 37, lives at 2546 West 13th St. in Gary and also possibly frequents the Westville area, police said.

He is described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 345 pounds and he has a dark complexion. Kirkland was last seen driving a gold Hyundai Sonata.

Gonzales said Kirkland should be considered armed and dangerous so the public should use caution.

At 4:09 a.m. Wednesday police responded to a gunshot victim in the 2000 block of West Third Street. As officers were en route, they were told the injured victim had driven herself to a hospital.

The woman told police she was in the area of the 2000 block of West Third Street when she saw a suspicious vehicle outside her home, said Hobart Police Department Capt. James Gonzales.

After seeing the vehicle, she continued to drive past her residence and came to the intersection of Crabapple Lane and Liverpool Road, where she recognized a familiar-looking, gold-colored Hyundai Sonata.