'Armed and extremely dangerous' suspect arrested after interstate shooting, police say

LAKE COUNTY — A Hammond man said to be "armed and extremely dangerous" has been arrested in connection to an interstate shooting that left one person seriously injured.
Jalen Tyrone Robinson, 22, was arrested Wednesday morning and is being held at Lake County Jail, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield.
Robinson and a teen from Gary face several charges from a shooting on May 20 on a Region interstate, ISP said.
"This is a result of an extensive investigating by Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division and troopers from the Lowell Post," Fifield said. "This continues to be an ongoing investigation."
Lajahnis Ziyar Rosemond, 16, of Gary, is still at large as of Tuesday night, police said.
Arrest warrants were issued June 9 for Robinson and Rosemond, 16. Though Rosemond is a juvenile, police said he is being charged as an adult.
"Our detectives and troopers that assisted deserve a ton of credit," Fifield said. "There were tireless and long hours tracking down leads and investigating."
The two each face 17 felony charges each, including five counts of attempted murder, aggravated battery, attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious injury and five counts of criminal recklessness, police said.
ISP previously said both Robinson and Rosemond are considered to be armed and extremely dangerous, and anyone who knows of their whereabouts was asked to call ISP at 219-696-6242 immediately.
At 8:30 p.m. May 20 staff at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus alerted troopers of a walk-in gunshot victim.
Investigations revealed that before the shooting, there was a fight between multiple people in Portage. As a group of people left and drove west on I-80/94, a red passenger car open fired on their vehicle with a handgun, police reported.
An 18-year-old passenger suffered a serious injury and was taken to the hospital. The victim's current condition was unknown Tuesday.