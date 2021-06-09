'Armed and extremely dangerous' suspects sought in interstate shooting, police say

LAKE COUNTY — Two "armed and extremely dangerous" individuals are being sought for a shooting on May 20 on a Region interstate, Indiana State Police said.

The charges came following an extensive two-week investigation by the ISP Criminal Investigations Division and Lowell Post troopers.

On Wednesday arrest warrants were issued for Jalen Tyrone Robinson, 22, of Hammond, and Lajahnis Ziyar Rosemond, 16, of Gary, ISP said. Though Rosemond is a juvenile, police said he is being charged as an adult.

"Our detectives and troopers that assisted deserve a ton of credit," ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said. "There were tireless and long hours tracking down leads and investigating."

The two face 17 felony charges each, including five counts of attempted murder, aggravated battery, attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious injury and five counts of criminal recklessness, police said.

ISP said both Robinson and Rosemond are considered to be armed and extremely dangerous, and anyone who knows of their whereabouts is asked to call ISP at 219-696-6242 immediately.

At 8:30 p.m. May 20 staff at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus alerted troopers of a walk-in gunshot victim.