 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Armed and extremely dangerous' suspects sought in interstate shooting, police say
alert top story

'Armed and extremely dangerous' suspects sought in interstate shooting, police say

LAKE COUNTY — Two "armed and extremely dangerous" individuals are being sought for a shooting on May 20 on a Region interstate, Indiana State Police said.  

The charges came following an extensive two-week investigation by the ISP Criminal Investigations Division and Lowell Post troopers. 

On Wednesday arrest warrants were issued for Jalen Tyrone Robinson, 22, of Hammond, and Lajahnis Ziyar Rosemond, 16, of Gary, ISP said. Though Rosemond is a juvenile, police said he is being charged as an adult. 

"Our detectives and troopers that assisted deserve a ton of credit," ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said. "There were tireless and long hours tracking down leads and investigating."

Ride along with LaPorte Police Specialist Justin Dyer as he patrols the streets of LaPorte.

The two face 17 felony charges each, including five counts of attempted murder, aggravated battery, attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious injury and five counts of criminal recklessness, police said. 

ISP said both Robinson and Rosemond are considered to be armed and extremely dangerous, and anyone who knows of their whereabouts is asked to call ISP at 219-696-6242 immediately. 

At 8:30 p.m. May 20 staff at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus alerted troopers of a walk-in gunshot victim. 

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

Investigations revealed that before the shooting, there was a fight between multiple people in Portage. As a group of people left and drove west on I-80/94, a red passenger car open fired on their vehicle with a handgun, police reported. 

An 18-year-old passenger suffered a serious injury and was taken to the hospital. The victim's current condition is unknown. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 9

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts