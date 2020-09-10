 Skip to main content
'Armed career criminal' given 15 years in federal gun case, local officials report
'Armed career criminal' given 15 years in federal gun case, local officials report

Courts
Jonathan Miano, The Times

SOUTH BEND – A 29-year-old Michigan City man was sentenced in federal court to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms, according to U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II.

Daniel Boush, who was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Jon E. DeGuilio, will spend two years on supervised release after his prison term.

"This fifteen year sentence sends a strong message that my Office will pursue and prosecute armed career criminals to the fullest extent of the law," Kirsch said. "My Office has no tolerance for convicted felons possessing firearms, particularly when these individuals also have a history of domestic violence."

Boush was arrested in August 2019 for the possession of two .380-caliber firearms, according to case documents.

"This was following a domestic incident where he physically attacked a female and then chased after her in a car," according to a press release from Kirsch's office.

Boush qualified as an armed career criminal based on his prior convictions, which included strangulation of a different female, as well as dealing controlled substances, Kirsch said.

"ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives), in partnership with local and state law enforcement, will continue to pursue dangerous criminals to ensure they do not illegally possess firearms," said Kristen de Tineo, special agent with the ATF Chicago Field Division.

"Coordination of these investigations, in combination with the prosecutorial strategies at the U.S. attorney’s office, will deter felons and make communities safer," she said.

This case was investigated by the ATF with the assistance of the Michigan City Police Department, the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department and the LaPorte County Drug Task Force.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Coming Saturday: Riding Shotgun with Crown Point’s Daniel Lee

