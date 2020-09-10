'Armed career criminal' given 15 years in federal gun case, local officials report

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH BEND – A 29-year-old Michigan City man was sentenced in federal court to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms, according to U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II.

Daniel Boush, who was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Jon E. DeGuilio, will spend two years on supervised release after his prison term.

"This fifteen year sentence sends a strong message that my Office will pursue and prosecute armed career criminals to the fullest extent of the law," Kirsch said. "My Office has no tolerance for convicted felons possessing firearms, particularly when these individuals also have a history of domestic violence."

Boush was arrested in August 2019 for the possession of two .380-caliber firearms, according to case documents.

"This was following a domestic incident where he physically attacked a female and then chased after her in a car," according to a press release from Kirsch's office.

Boush qualified as an armed career criminal based on his prior convictions, which included strangulation of a different female, as well as dealing controlled substances, Kirsch said.