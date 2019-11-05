{{featured_button_text}}
Armed carjackers steal car in parking lot of Munster Strack & Van Til

The Munster Strack & Van Til.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

Armed carjackers stole a vehicle from the parking lot of the Strack & Van Til in Munster Monday afternoon, according to police.

Munster Police Department Investigations Division Commander Lt. John Peirick said officers were dispatched about 12:40 p.m. Monday to the store after getting a call about a carjacking robbery.

"The victim stated that two black males, one with a gun, in their early 20s robbed him of his vehicle," Peirick said. "The vehicle fled westbound from 12 Ridge Road into Lansing, Illinois."

The grocery store borders Lansing, sitting just east of the Indiana-Illinois state line.

Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to contact the Munster Police Department at 219-836-6630. To remain anonymous, call the Munster Police Department's crime tip hotline at 219-836-1010.

