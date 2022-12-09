Armed driver accused of ramming police car, injuring officers, threatened to kill judge, charges say

CROWN POINT — The 41-year-old Gary man accused of intentionally ramming his vehicle into a police car injuring two officers during a pursuit this week was carrying a loaded handgun at the time and threatened to kill police and a judge after he WAS taken into custody, according to a newly-filed charging document.

The driver of the police car in question later said he blacked out temporarily following the collision "and when he regained consciousness he looked around to see where the suspect was at, referring to Kenneth Vaughn, because he was afraid that the suspect would start shooting at him while he was trapped in the police vehicle," according to a court document.

The officer behind the wheel is a two-year veteran of the department, who suffered an injury to his left side and was initially in stable condition while waiting for tests, police had said.

A passenger in the police vehicle, who is a sergeant and 25-year veteran of the department, reportedly suffered a head injury and large cut. The officer was treated and released.

Vaughn was charged with 12 counts, including felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, battery by means of a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement, intimidation and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, records show.

Gary police were called out at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of East 21st Avenue for a disturbance involving a known person and shots being fired, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady had said.

The Chrysler 200 in question was spotted heading south in the 2000 block of Georgia Street, Hamady said. The driver refused to stop for officers and discarded a handgun out of the driver's-side door as the pursuit continued south on Martin Luther King Drive, he said.

As the pursuit approached the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and 35th Avenue, the suspect turned the Chrysler 200 toward a stationary police vehicle that had its emergency lights activated, Hamady said. The driver then rammed the driver's side of the vehicle, which left both vehicles disabled, he said.

The driver, later identified as Vaughn, fled on foot and was taken into custody, police said.

The police vehicle was smoking and the officer behind the wheel was semiconscious and saying, "I can't get out, my chest hurts," police said.

The officer was pulled from the vehicle and the second officer was found sitting on a sidewalk with a bleeding head injury, police said.

Both officers were reportedly taken to Methodist Hospital-Northlake in Gary.

Police said they recovered the loaded Glock 23 .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun tossed from the vehicle by Vaughn, a case for the gun still in his vehicle and four 9 mm bullets from his pants pocket.

Vaughn was uncooperative with police and voiced threats, including, "You're dead, when I get out I'll kill yo' (expletive)," charges say. Vaughn was also accused of naming a local judge and saying he planned to kill the judge too.

"Vaughn told them that while in prison he has the ability to manipulate gang members into engaging in violent acts against officials as well as society," police said.