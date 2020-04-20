Armed driver in stolen Dodge Charger Hellcat leads chase through Lake County, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A stolen Dodge Charger Hellcat driven by a teen with a stolen handgun led a chase from Kankakee River in south Lake County all the way to South Side of Chicago, police said.

The chase ended in a crash that sent two people to the hospital.

A police officer attempted to pull over a speeding vehicle on Interstate 65 near the Kankakee River and mile marker 235 at about 2 p.m. Monday, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said in a news release.

The officer started a pursuit of the maroon Dodge Charger Hellcat, which had a Georgia license plate. It started moving from lane to lane at a high rate of speed, police said.

The pursuing officer ran the plates and discovered that the car was reported stolen and the suspect could be armed and dangerous.

"The pursuit continued northbound to westbound Interstate-80/94 towards Chicago," Martinez said. "Lake County and Indiana State Police chased the vehicle into Illinois. The pursuit continued north on Interstate 94."

The chase finally came to an end at exit 61B on 87th Street in Chicago when the Charger crashed into another vehicle, police said.