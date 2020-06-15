Armed felon clocked nearly 100 mph on U.S. 30, cops say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Georgia man who allegedly clocked nearly 100 mph on U.S. 30 this week was found to be a convicted felon in possession of a gun, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

LaPorte Sheriff's Deputy Jet Balenia was traveling about 5:15 a.m. Sunday westbound in the 6800 west block of US 30 when his dash-mounted radar unit measured the speed of an eastbound U.S. 30 vehicle at 96 miles per hour, according to a news release.

Balenia made a U-turn and caught up to the vehicle in the 3000 west block of U.S. 30, eventually initiating a traffic stop.

The driver was identified as Jerrell A. Coleman, 44, of Marietta, Georgia, police said. During the stop, a loaded firearm was located within the vehicle and Coleman was taken into custody.

He was arrested for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a level 4 felony, and transported to the LaPorte County Jail, police said.

Coleman remains in the county jail on a $20,005 cash-only bond.

Captain Derek Allen said deputies have removed five guns from the county's roadways since May 27 because of self-initiated traffic enforcement.