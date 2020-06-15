Armed felon clocked nearly 100 mph on U.S. 30, cops say

A Georgia man who allegedly clocked nearly 100 mph on U.S. 30 this week was found to be a convicted felon in possession of a gun, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
LaPorte Sheriff's Deputy Jet Balenia was traveling about 5:15 a.m. Sunday westbound in the 6800 west block of US 30 when his dash-mounted radar unit measured the speed of an eastbound U.S. 30 vehicle at 96 miles per hour, according to a news release.
Balenia made a U-turn and caught up to the vehicle in the 3000 west block of U.S. 30, eventually initiating a traffic stop.
The driver was identified as Jerrell A. Coleman, 44, of Marietta, Georgia, police said. During the stop, a loaded firearm was located within the vehicle and Coleman was taken into custody.
He was arrested for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a level 4 felony, and transported to the LaPorte County Jail, police said.
Coleman remains in the county jail on a $20,005 cash-only bond.
Captain Derek Allen said deputies have removed five guns from the county's roadways since May 27 because of self-initiated traffic enforcement.
"The removal of these firearms and subsequent arrests greatly increases the safety of the general public. Throughout the summer, deputies will be very active and continue to seek out firearms from unlawful subjects,” Allen said.
