Armed man leads chase from Region to Lansing, police say

GARY — An armed suspect led chase from Gary to Lansing until a Taser was used to apprehend him during a foot pursuit, police said.

Isaiah Bradley, 25, of Chicago, faces charges including possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a narcotic and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, in addition to multiple traffic citations, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

At 12:39 p.m. Tuesday an officer with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Patrol Unit was in the area of Georgia Street and East 40th Avenue in Gary when he saw a red Dodge Charger speeding.

The vehicle was also found to have an expired Illinois license plate and as the officer tried to pull the driver over, the Charger sped up.

While fleeing, the driver drove through several stop signs, traveling east on Ridge Road and eventually merging onto Interstate 65. as he approached the ramp to Interstate 80/94, the driver turned using the shoulder and merged onto westbound I-80/94.

Lake County and Gary police pursued the Charger westbound on I-80/94, when the Lake County Sheriff’s Department High Crime Unit deployed tire deflation devices at the Burr Street exit.

The driver hit the devises and blew a front tire, but kept driving into Illinois, where he exited north on Torrence Avenue.

A Lake County officer then executed a pit maneuver, forcing the vehicle to a stop near a residence in the 2900 block of 173rd Place in Lansing.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and fled on foot and the officer chased him, jumping over a fence to get to the man. Police saw the suspect toss a firearm in the air and then officers used a Taser to subdue him, Martinez said.

Police found a loaded handgun and a loaded magazine near the scene.

Officers arrested Bradley who was medically cleared at a hospital and booked into Lake County Jail.

