Armed man surrenders after tense standoff with SWAT, police say

CEDAR LAKE — A tense standoff Tuesday night with police resulted in an armed suicidal man surrendering after 2 1/2 hours of negotiations, police said.

Cedar Lake police said they were called out with fire officials at 9 p.m. to the 6200 block of 136th Place for a man who reportedly had a gun to his head and was threatening suicide.

Officers removed the other family members and located the man in a bedroom of the home, Police Chief William Fisher said.

Northwest Regional SWAT arrived and negotiators eventually talked the man out of the house, Fisher said. The man was taken to Franciscan Health in Crown Point to be evaluated.

Fisher lauded the efforts of all responders involved.

