Armed men attack police after firing shots by apartment building, police say

EAST CHICAGO — Two armed men attacked officers who were investigating a shots fired call early Wednesday, police said.

At 1 a.m. police were called to a report of shots fired near an apartment building at 4805 Indianapolis Blvd., said East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera.

Two officers saw a man quickly leave as they were arriving on scene and they followed him. Police detained the man, who was identified as Deshalon A. France, 29, of Gary.

While speaking with France, he became combative and a brief struggle ensued, Rivera said. Officers were able to arrest France and discovered a 9 mm semi-automatic Glock with a 30-round magazine in his waistband.

Through further investigation, police learned the gun was reported stolen out of Bloomington and France was a felon who did not have a valid gun permit.

While taking France into custody, the officers heard shots ring out nearby and responded to where they heard a gun firing. They found a man, later identified as 35-year-old Deonte Rice, of East Chicago, standing near 4805 Indianapolis Blvd. with a gun in his right hand, police said.