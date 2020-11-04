 Skip to main content
Armed men attack police after firing shots by apartment building, police say
Armed men attack police after firing shots by apartment building, police say

France and Rice

From Left: Deshalon France and Deonte Rice

 Provided

EAST CHICAGO — Two armed men attacked officers who were investigating a shots fired call early Wednesday, police said.

At 1 a.m. police were called to a report of shots fired near an apartment building at 4805 Indianapolis Blvd., said East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera.

Two officers saw a man quickly leave as they were arriving on scene and they followed him. Police detained the man, who was identified as Deshalon A. France, 29, of Gary.

While speaking with France, he became combative and a brief struggle ensued, Rivera said. Officers were able to arrest France and discovered a 9 mm semi-automatic Glock with a 30-round magazine in his waistband.

Through further investigation, police learned the gun was reported stolen out of Bloomington and France was a felon who did not have a valid gun permit.

While taking France into custody, the officers heard shots ring out nearby and responded to where they heard a gun firing. They found a man, later identified as 35-year-old Deonte Rice, of East Chicago, standing near 4805 Indianapolis Blvd. with a gun in his right hand, police said.

Police commanded him to drop the weapon, but instead Rice ran inside an apartment building. Police forced their way into the building and chased Rice, eventually finding him hiding in the basement.

Rice then allegedly attacked the officers and he was subdued with a Taser. Officers confiscated a .380-caliber semi-automatic Taurus, a .357-caliber Taurus revolver, several live rounds of ammo and spent shell casings from Rice's possession.

Rice and France were taken to the East Chicago Police Department Jail where they will face numerous charges including weapon offenses, resisting law enforcement and battery on public safety officials, Rivera said. 

The cases remain under investigation by the East Chicago Gang and Narcotics Division.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz

