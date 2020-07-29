Cops confront man who reportedly ran naked with crossbow in Chesteron

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHESTERTON — A man, who reportedly threatened a neighbor and was seen running naked outside, threatened to shoot responding officers with a crossbow before he was taken into custody, according to Chesterton police.

"I observed a crossbow laying on top of Mr. (Royce) Martin's lap," according to the incident report from 5:08 a.m. July 21.

Martin, 67, repeatedly refused to exit his house in the 5500 block of LaHayne Road, police said.

"Mr. Martin became angry and yelled, 'get your (expletive) hand off that gun or I'll shoot you!'" the incident report says.

When Martin grabbed the crossbow and stood up, police officers from Chesterton, Porter and Burns Harbor pulled out their weapons, took cover and ordered Martin to drop his weapon, which he did, police said.

The officers entered the house and struggled to place Martin under arrest. When told he was under arrest and to stop resisting, Martin replied, "No, I'm not," police said.

After a continued struggle, the officers placed Martin in handcuffs, police said. He declined medical attention and was taken to jail on preliminary charges of felony intimidation and misdemeanor resisting arrest.