VALPARAISO — An opponent of a now-cancelled drag show at the Porter County Expo Center threatened to show up with a rifle in protest, according to Porter County police.

The promoter of the event reportedly has yet to decide whether to file a complaint with county police, but the issue has shed light on differences of opinion among county commissioners.

"Violence is never acceptable," Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said Tuesday morning when asked by The Times for comment.

"It's extremely disturbing to me that users of our venues are canceling events under threat of violence," she said. "This group has held events here for four years, and we've never had a problem."

"I think it's indicative of deeply polarized national politics seeping into the local arena," Blaney said. "I hope as leaders, we can work together and make sure Porter County is a great place for everyone."

Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said he was not aware that anyone has filed a police report about the threat.

"However, when you advertise that you are putting on an adult themed drag show with alcohol and advertising children under the age of 13 are admitted in free it's probably a good bet that you are going to upset a few people," he said. "The commissioners intend to review the county's policies that regulate all events within the Expo Center. It is the county's responsibility to insure we continue to make available a safe environment for everyone to enjoy."

Commissioner Barb Regnitz, R-Center, did not respond to a request for comment.

Rogue Syndicate, an organizer of offbeat events and entertainment, had planned to have a drag show as part of its Halfway to Halloween Market on May 20 at the Expo Center in Valparaiso.

It's been hosting events at the Expo for four years but ran into controversy this time after a Facebook post circulated that mentioned children under 12 would be admitted for free.

"As you all know there has been a lot of pushback about our event having a drag show, and unfortunately it has escalated to a point that we are receiving threats of violence from the conservative opposition. Safety has been our number one priority, and this has now reached a point that we do not feel it is safe to continue having a drag show as part of our events at the Expo," organizers posted on social media. "It is unfortunate to see the level of fear and hate towards marginalized communities that still exists in Northwest Indiana and beyond."

Tim Manteuffel, chief deputy at the Porter County Sheriff's Department, on Tuesday morning said his department is communicating with the promoter through Expo officials to see if they wish to file an official report on the threat.

While an email of opposition received by Expo officials was nonthreatening, another sent to the promoters spoke about an armed protest, Manteuffel said.

Any event at the Expo Center offering alcohol, such as the one in question, is required to have police security on hand, he said.

Former 1st District congressional candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green, a Republican, was among those who joined in the current culture war over drag shows when she described the local event as "absolutely abhorrent" and gave out the organizers' email address in a social media post.

"Please communicate that our children deserve better," she posted.

Porter County Expo Director Lori Daly said the event had been held for years without any previous incident or complaint.

"Someone was going to drive up and stop the show himself," Daly said. "I was called a groomer, a pedo, I am going to hell, how do I sleep at night. The organizers got it a lot worse."

Halfway to Halloween Market organizers said they would not risk anyone's safety by hosting the drag show but would still host the market. Rogue Syndicate has been hosting events at the Expo since 2019 but is now looking for a new venue.

"We are incredibly disappointed to be canceling the drag show. We understand how important inclusive events are in the community and we are not changing our mission, but we will not put anyone at risk to achieve it," Rogue Syndicate posted. "This situation also shows how important it is to pay attention to your local elections and be involved in your community, especially if you are a Porter County resident. We hope you will still attend the market and support all the small businesses that are involved."

Times Staff Writer Joseph S. Pete contributed to this report.